SMNNEWS WILL BE TEAMING UP WITH ROCK RAGE RADIO MISSOURI NOVEMBER 17, 2017 AT 6PM VIA FACEBOOK LIVE FROM AFTERSHOCK LIVE MUSIC VENUE, KANSAS CITY’S PREMIERE LIVE MUSIC VENUE LOCATED IN MERRIAM, KANSAS. CHAMPCAMP PRESENTS MADHOUSE ROCK: FROM THE ASHES, UNWRITTEN RULZ, CHAMPAGNE CAMPAIGN, STRANGE PAIN AND MOTOCYCO SOME OF KC’S FINEST LOCAL METAL ACTS COME TOGETHER TO GIVE YOU VARIETY OF ROCK, ROCK ALTERNATIVE AND ALTERNATIVE PROGRESSIVE TO SATISFY YOUR VORACIOUS LISTENING APPETITES. BELOW YOU WILL FIND BAND BIOS, PHOTOS, VIDEOS, LINKS TO WEBSITES AND MORE. DON’T MISS THIS NIGHT OF BRINGING IT TO YOU LIVE, DOING IT LOCAL, SCREAMING OUT LOUD!

FROM THE ASHES

From the Ashes formed in Kansas City in 2016 rising from the ashes of their former bands. John Wolters, (Surrogate Sons), guitar, Tom Mundell, (For the Broken), bass, Sean Devins, (For the Broken), drums, and Carlos Blanco Zumo, (Zumo), vocals and guitar. Carlos is new on the KC music scene but arriving from the war torn country of Venezuela. Writing all original music, these men banded together to create a sound that combines melodic vocals, dual guitars, and a pounding rhythm that is pleasing to the ears. From the Ashes has opened for national recording artists Adelitas Way, Trapt, and Smile Empty Soul. They are poised to make a name for themselves in the KC music scene. Be sure to catch a live show to experience them for yourself.

@fromtheasheskc https://www.reverbnation.com/fromtheasheskc https://twitter.com/fromtheasheskc https://www.instagram.com/fromtheasheskc/ fromtheasheskc@outlook.com

Champagne Campaign

From the very beginning in early 2015, Champagne Campaign has shown to be a force to be reckoned with in the emerging rock music scene of Kansas City. Opening for bands like Avatar, P.O.D., Drowning Pool, Alien Ant Farm, and more this band always promises to entertain all groups of music listeners.

Comprised of Lead Vocalist and Guitar Player, Ryan Lynch; Lead Guitar Player, Justin Mclintic; Bass Guitar Player, Drew Keffer; and Drummer, Zak Anderson; the group is driven to always set the bar higher than ever before.

@TheRealChampagneCampaign

thechampagnecampaignofficial@gmail.com https://instagram.com/champagnecampaignofficial/

https://soundcloud.com/champagnecampaign-3

https://twitter.com/ChampCampMusic7

MOTOCYCO

Formed in 2017, by a chance meeting in the dairy aisle at Wal-Mart in Gardner Kansas, MOTOCYCO is comprised of Guitar/Vocalist Mike Kennedy, Drummer Mick Thomas and bassist Ed Tonsing.. MOTOCYCO brings back the days of glam, hardcore and the early hollywood scene sounds of bands such as the Misfits, Black Flag, L.A. GUns, Guns and Roses, The New York Dolls, The MC5 and KISS.

By blending the shrieking guitars of early L.A. GUNS and Guns and Roses, the backbeat drumming of Chuck Biscuits of BLack Flag and Paul Cook of The Sex Pistols and the thundering bass sounds of Geezer butler of Black Sabbath Motocyco delivers a stampeding sound only a few modern day bands can deliver. Being a power trio in the truest sense of the word, MOTOCYCO relies on being exactly on time on every single song.. Lyrics that harken back to the days of fast cars, fast women and saturday matinee horror movies, MOTOCYCO is truly a new band with an old soul.

Mike Kennedy is a veteran of the Kansas City rock scene playing bass in local stalwarts For The Broken, Tyrant Sun and 1000 YEARS WIDE. Being a fan of KISS from the time he could buy his own albums, Mike has dreamt of fronting his own band, with his own music and lyrics. MOTOCYCO gives Mike the opportunity to do just that?…be that 9 year old kid, in his basement bedroom singing the lyrics to love gun over and over and over. ?Being? Ace Frehley is finally becoming a reality.

Mick Thomas is a veteran of the Las Vegas music scene, crossing paths with such artists such as Mark Slaughter, Dana Strumm and Brett Muscatt of Faster Pussycat fame, and Mick has been playing drums since the age of 10. Mick?s former Band, Midnight Feature was a stalwart in the vegas scene and has played such classic venues such as the Double Down saloon in Las Vegas, The Black room owned by Dave Navarro of Jane?s Addiction fame. The Artist?s room in Phoenix, Az and Whiskey A Go-Go in L.A. with Deadbolt and 3 bad jacks. MIck is influenced by Clive Burr, Bonzo, Stewart Copeland, BIll Ward and Peter Criss.

Growing up on the east coast of florida, and spending his summers in texas Ed Tonsing has crossed paths with Dimebag and Vinny Paul abbott, before their rise to superstardom. Influenced by Geezer Butler. Rudy Sarzo, Jack Bruce, Steve Harris ,Geddy Lee and Rex Brown of PANTERA, Ed is a bassist?s bassist, replete with the heavy geezer butler style of bass badassery. Ed?s band, Last Night?s Regret played all over eastern and central florida, before moving to the Kansas City area in 2015. Mike met Ed thru a bassist forum on Facebook, and asked ed to join his band Killing Lilith. Ed agreed and Mike and Ed created some great guitar and bass music along with Billy Alexander of Razorwire Halo on drums. Killing lilith never got fully off the ground because the vocalist quit before the first show.

MOTOCYCO is coming for you, so shine up your Doc Martens, grab your Aquanet, tease up that hair and get your ass in the circle pit.

@Motocycokc

Strange Pain

EST 2017

ADD AGGRESSIVE VOCALS, IMAGINATIVE DRUMS, VISCERAL GUITARS, AND HEAVY-HANDED BASS TOGETHER WITH A VERY STARK SOCIETAL MESSAGE AND YOU HAVE STRANGE PAIN.

Each member draws their contribution and passion to this project from different music genres, political stances, religious beliefs or lack thereof, and theater. From Blues to Metal, Jazz to Thrash, Classical to Punk, Rock to Alternative-many different foundations are present from song to song. Each member of the band has differing political views lending to their push for change as a society for the greater good. The religious aspect is a very powerful and common thread throughout each song, screaming loudly for a level headed approach to the subject. And finally, the theatrical quarter is reserved for live performances as the whole needs to be represented visually.

Members: MG Blak-Vocals BAX-Bass CBQ-Drums SinV-Guittars Web:

Email:

Releases:

Our 5 Song Ep “Follow The System” available through all major modern digital venues. The strange pain.com portal will help you access the EP.

Booking:

Brian Messmer 816-209-0097

Unwritten Rulz

Unwritten Rulz is a 5-piece American Rock Band from the Heart of the Midwest. Originally formed in 2009, the band started out playing in small bars and clubs. They started getting recognition with their own style of music, using all of their backgrounds and influences. With their debut CD ?Filter Thru the Static?, Unwritten Rulz gained more fans and National air time for it was their unique heavy/groove orientated rock sound that everyone could enjoy. The band finished its sophomore CD, ?Life of the Party? and was released at the first of June 2014 which drew new attention Nationally and Internationally. With the release of their new CD, “Burn it Down” in August of 2016, it has shown that Unwritten Rulz is Here to Stay !! UR is currently writing for the I 4th disc…scheduled for release in mid-2018.



Unwritten Rulz has shared the stage with National Acts such as ? Dope, Hinder, Drowning Pool, Saving Abel, Adreneline Mob, Nothing More, Red Line Chemistry, Saliva, John Corabi, LA Guns, Bang Tango, Lita Ford, Slaughter, and Adler?s Appetite. They have also played at Rocklahoma in 2012, 2013 and 2016?which included heavy hitters Guns N Roses, Alice in Chains, Korn, Rob Zombie, Volbeat, Slash, Black Stone Cherry, Jackyl, and many more.

Unwritten Rulz is currently playing on many radio stations, both domestically and globally consisting of Internet and AM / FM stations. They can be found on most digital platforms, including: Pandora, iTunes, Amazon MP3, Spotify, MediaNet, eMusic, Zune, Rhapsody, MixRadio, iHeartRadio, VerveLife, Amazon on Demand, Simfy, Google+, Sony Music Unlimited, Shazam, 7Digital, Juke, JB Hi-FI, Slacker, Boom, Beats, Guvera, KKBox, Akazoo, Anghami, Revibe, Spinlet, Neurotic Media, Yandex, TargetMusic, Claro Musica, YouTube Music Key, Deezer, Play.me, Zvooq, 8tracks, Q.Sic, Kuack and Saavn.

Awards:

2014 – Live Performer of the Year

2015 – Achiever of the Year

2015 – Album of the Year (Life of the Party)

2016 – Outstanding Band of the Year

FOR TICKETS FOLLOW LINKS BELOW:

AFTERSHOCK

Photo credits to the photographers

Photo credits: FRANKIE KHUL -METAL OVERKILL

@metaloverkill

frankie@metaloverkill.com