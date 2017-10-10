ACT OF DEFIANCE Lands on International Charts with New Album “Old Scars, New Wounds”

Old Scars, New Wounds, out Now via Metal Blade Records

Order Here: www.metalblade.com/actofdefiance

ACT OF DEFIANCE – the heavy metal group featuring the veteran talents of Chris Broderick on guitar, Henry Derek on vocals, Shawn Drover on drums and Matt Bachand on bass – released their latest full-length album, Old Scars, New Wounds, just under two weeks ago via Metal Blade Records. The band is thrilled to announce that the record has debuted on both the U.S. and Canadian charts, with more numbers coming in.

Old Scars, New Wounds U.S. Billboard charting numbers:

#20 Top New Artist Albums

#21 Current Hard Music Albums

#57 Independent Current Albums

#183 Top Current Albums

In addition, in Canada, the album debuted at #58 on the Hard Music Charts.

Drummer Shawn Drover says, “We want to thank everybody who pre-ordered and bought our new record Old Scars, New Wounds. We are very stoked about the first week chart positions with hopes that this will push the record out even further to new fans! Thanks again!”

You can order Old Scars, New Wounds now via www.metalblade.com/actofdefiance. Merch bundles are also available and feature the items pictured below:

Watch new music videos/hear new tracks from ACT OF DEFIANCE:

“M.I.A.”:https://youtu.be/X3ZCRCV8mhA

“Overexposure”: https://youtu.be/olDFYR3aS74

“The Talisman”: https://youtu.be/E3C_qO95lJo

On Old Scars, New Wounds, ACT OF DEFIANCE has upped the ante. Each of the 11 new tracks sound fresh and urgent while wielding a timeless quality that will connect powerfully with metal fans new and old – and there aren’t many contemporary bands who can make such a claim. Naturally blending a plethora of metallic styles and never recycling ideas, Old Scars, New Wounds is an even more dynamic and diverse collection than its predecessor. The title – plucked from the blistering track “Conspiracy Of The Gods” – stands as a metaphor for life in general, and the breadth of lyrical matter covered is as broad as the styles of heavy music found on the record.

Recruiting producer Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Allegaeon) they tracked the record bi-coastal-style, with Broderick laying down guitars in his own Ill-Fated Studios in LA, Derek and Broderick’s vocals tracked at Red Light Studios also in LA, with Bachand tracking his contributions at Manshark in South Hampton, MA and Drover’s drums were laid down at Atlanta’s Glow In The Dark Studios.

ACT OF DEFIANCE line-up:

Chris Broderick – guitar

Henry Derek – vocals

Shawn Drover – drums

Matt Bachand – bass

ACT OF DEFIANCE online:

https://www.facebook.com/actofdefiancemusic

https://instagram.com/actofdefiance

https://twitter.com/actofdefiance1

https://twitter.com/chris_broderick

https://twitter.com/shawndrover

https://twitter.com/mattowsfall

https://twitter.com/totheboyelis