TOOTHGRINDER + METAL INJECTION PREMIERE TITLE TRACK FROM “PHANTOM AMOUR” NEW ALBUM OUT 10/10 BAND TOURING w/BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME
Toothgrinder and Metal Injection have premiered the title track from the band’s upcoming album Phantom Amour. Listen here.
The new album arrives November 10 via Spinefarm Records. It follows Nocturnal Masquerade, the band’s 2015 debut. That album set the stage for Toothgrinder and allowed them to join New Jersey’s long and elite lineage of game-changing metal acts.
The band is touring with Between the Buried and Me, Polyphia, and The Contortionist through the fall. All Toothgrinder tour dates are posted below, along with the Phantom Amour track listing.
ICYMI:
The band partnered with MetalSucks to premiere the new song “The Shadow.” Listen here.
PHANTOM AMOUR TRACK LISTING:
“HVY”
“The Shadow”
“Let It Ride”
“Phantom Amour”
“Red”
“Adenium”
“Jubilee”
“Paris”
” Pietà”
“Snow”
“Vagabond”
“Futile”
“Facing East From a Western Shore”
TOOTHGRINDER ON TOUR:
10/9: San Diego, CA @ Soma
10/10: Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
10/12: Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/13: Houston, TX @ Warehouse
10/14: New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/15: Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
10/17: Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
10/18: St. Petersburg, FL @ State Theater
10/19: Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
10/20: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
10/21: Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
