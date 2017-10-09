TOOTHGRINDER + METAL INJECTION PREMIERE TITLE TRACK FROM “PHANTOM AMOUR” NEW ALBUM OUT 10/10 BAND TOURING w/BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

Toothgrinder and Metal Injection have premiered the title track from the band’s upcoming album Phantom Amour. Listen here.

The new album arrives November 10 via Spinefarm Records. It follows Nocturnal Masquerade, the band’s 2015 debut. That album set the stage for Toothgrinder and allowed them to join New Jersey’s long and elite lineage of game-changing metal acts.

The band is touring with Between the Buried and Me, Polyphia, and The Contortionist through the fall. All Toothgrinder tour dates are posted below, along with the Phantom Amour track listing.



ICYMI:

The band partnered with MetalSucks to premiere the new song “The Shadow.” Listen here.

PHANTOM AMOUR TRACK LISTING:

“HVY”

“The Shadow”

“Let It Ride”

“Phantom Amour”

“Red”

“Adenium”

“Jubilee”

“Paris”

” Pietà”

“Snow”

“Vagabond”

“Futile”

“Facing East From a Western Shore”

TOOTHGRINDER ON TOUR:

10/9: San Diego, CA @ Soma

10/10: Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/12: Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/13: Houston, TX @ Warehouse

10/14: New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/15: Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

10/17: Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

10/18: St. Petersburg, FL @ State Theater

10/19: Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

10/20: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/21: Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

10/22: Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre