TERROR UNIVERSAL Updates “Make Them Bleed” Release Date, Announces Tony Campos and John Moyer as Album Guests

New Album, Make Them Bleed, out via Minus Head Records on NEW RELEASE DATE: January 19, 2018

Pre-Order via TERROR UNIVERSAL‘s PledgeMusic Campaign Here – Options Include Blood-Splatter Vinyl, a Signed Guitar/Drumhead/Drum Sticks, Limited Edition Posters, One-On-One Lessons and More!

Masked horror metal frontrunners TERROR UNIVERSAL – featuring current and former members of Ill Nino, Soulfly, Upon A Burning Body and Machine Head – recently announced their signing with Minus Head Records, as well as the completion of their debut full-length album, entitled Make Them Bleed. Originally announced as an October 2017 release, the album will now be released on January 19, 2018.

In addition, TERROR UNIVERSAL are thrilled to feature the talents of guest bassists John Moyer (Disturbed, Art of Anarchy, ex-Adrenaline Mob) and Tony Campos (Fear Factory, Ministry, Soulfly, Static-X) on Make Them Bleed. Campos appears on the track “Dead On Arrival”, and Moyer appears on “Spines”.

John Moyer says, “My thanks to TERROR UNIVERSAL for allowing me to play bass on their stellar song “Spines”. Great song from a great band!”

Tony Campos adds, “Had a blast playing on the track “Dead On Arrival”. Really cool tune. Heavy, grooving riffs. Great hook. Looking forward to what else TERROR UNIVERSAL does.”

Massacre of TERROR UNIVERSAL adds, “I am beyond f-cking excited to be releasing our debut full length Make Them Bleed to all you sick f-cks! This album is full of metal crushing grooves!”

Terror is coming your way! More album details are set to be announced soon, but you can pre-order the album right now via Bandcamp, or via the band’s brand new PledgeMusic campaign. PledgeMusic pre-order incentives include digital download cards, signed CDs, limited edition posters, t-shirts, stickers, limited edition blood-splatter vinyl, signed gear (including a guitar, drumhead and drum sticks), one-on-one music lessons, and more! Check out all pre-order options here: https://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/terror-universal-make-them-bleed

Updated Make Them Bleed Track Listing:

Passage Of Pain Welcome To Hell Spines (feat. John Moyer) Make Them Bleed Through The Mirrors Dig You A Hole Dead On Arrival (feat. Tony Campos) Into Darkness Your Time Has Come Piece By Piece

TERROR UNIVERSAL is:

Vocals: PLAGUE

Drums: MASSACRE

Guitars: THRAX

Bass: DIABOLUS