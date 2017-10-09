MAMMOTH GRINDER: Magic Bullet Launches Digital Reissue Series; “Anxiety Onset” b/w “Unnatural Death” Out Today

Magic Bullet records today launches their MAMMOTH GRINDER MONDAYS series, issuing the band’s early “Anxiety Onset” and “Unnatural Death” singles into the digital domain. The four-week-long campaign sees four titles from MAMMOTH GRINDER‘s back-catalog hitting official digital streaming and purchase points for the first time.

“Anxiety Onset” and “Unnatural Death” are plucked from a long out-of-print MAMMOTH GRINDER split 7@quot; with Legion that was originally released in 2010 through Nuclear Solution. Both tracks were recorded during the Extinction Of Humanity sessions and are emblematic of the band’s shift toward a much more death metal-oriented sound around this time.

Stream and order MAMMOTH GRINDER‘s “Anxiety Onset” b/w “Unnatural Death” RIGHT HERE.

Track Listing:

1. Anxiety Onset

2. Unnatural Death

MAMMOTH GRINDER MONDAYS will continue through the majority of October, with first-time digital releases of “Obsessed With Death” October 16th, Split (featuring their tracks from the split with Hatred Surge) on October 23rd, and In And Out being issued on October 30th.

