Earsplit Compound Global Power!!!!

THE OBSESSED: Revolver Magazine Shares “The Way She Fly” Acoustic Video; US Headlining Tour Underway – Doom rock legends THE OBSESSED have shared an acoustic performance of “The Way She Fly” recorded live at the Gibson Guitar Recording Studio in New York City. The song is taken from the band’s legendary self-titled, debut album, set for reissue via Relapse Records and available for preorder below. [MORE…]

HUMANS ETCETERA: “Bedsores” Video Premiered At No Echo; Intelligent Skeleton Nears Release Through Nefarious Industries – No Echo has debuted the new “Bedsores” video from China-based American musician Christopher Henry and his HUMANS ETCETERA project. The track is pulled from the outfit’s Intelligent Skeleton album, impending release through Nefarious Industries in less than two weeks. [MORE…]

OMOTAI’s A Ruined Oak Now Streaming At Cvlt Nation; 2xLP By Houston Quartet Out NOWThrough Tofu Carnage – Houston-based riff dealers OMOTAI present their latest album, the conceptual and crushing A Ruined Oak – the album a meditation on the lost colony at Roanoke, centered on abandonment and responsibility, the lyrics haunted by loss and violence – which will be issued this Friday through Tofu Carnage Records. Advancing its official release, Cvlt Nation is streaming the album in its entirety, while the band tours across the western half of the country. [MORE…]

BLACK MARE: Revolver Offers Exclusive “Death By Desire” Video Debut From Trance-Inducing Sera Timms Project; Death Magick Mother Out NOW Via Magic Bullet – Death Magick Mother is the latest studio offering from Los Angeles, California’s BLACK MARE. Mixed by Andrew Clinco of Drab Majesty and mastered by Dan Randall at Mammoth Sound Mastering, the record’s seven haunting tracks capture driving force, Sera Timms, amidst a dynamic cohesion and confluence of inspiration unlike any prior. In their Pick Of the Week, Meat Mead Metal crowns the offering Timms,’ “most striking, from-the-bloody-heart recording of her life,” while Mysteria Maxim commends a, “dreamy, trance-inducing piece of work, layered with ‘other-worldly’ visions (both musically and vocally) that intertwine themselves with Mother Nature.” [MORE…]

GNAW Releases “Rat” Via No Clean Singing; Cutting Pieces LP Nears Release Through Via Translation Loss – As Translation Loss Records prepares Cutting Pieces, the third LP by New York City-based GNAW, for release at the end of the month, No Clean Singing has undertaken the task of issuing the album’s lead track, “Rat.” [MORE…]

LO!: Decibel Magazine Streams Vestigial In Its Entirety; Record Out NOW Via Pelagic This Friday – October 6th marks the official unveiling of Vestigial, the impending third full-length from Sydney, Australia-based post-metal/sludge unit LO! Well-crafted with a larger scope both musically and thematically than previous outings, Vestigial finds the band tighter than ever before boasting a sound that’s seismically heavy yet organic, with a mammoth harmonic density behind their stupefying heavy riffs. [MORE…]

PRIMITIVE MAN: Noisey Shares Caustic Full Stream And Exclusive Interview; Record out NOW Via Relapse Friday + Tour Dates With Bell Witch Loom – “…an over 75-minute-long, dense, disturbing soundtrack to horror. Manic blastbeats and tremolo-picked minor chords melt into feedback-drenched waves of discomfort. The weight of the album is visceral, its misery and hopelessness made audible.” – Noisey [MORE…]

DEAFKIDS: Configuração Do Lamento Streaming At Invisible Oranges; Record Out NOW Via Neurot Recordings – As Brazilian trio DEAFKIDS prepares for this week’s official release of their mind-scorching Configuração Do Lamento 10″ via Neurot Recordings, the entire record is now spinning at Invisible Oranges Alongside an interrogation of the band, Invisible Oranges offers in part, “DEAFKIDS careen from idea to idea, finding up pieces of krautrock, clanging sampled sounds, digitally manipulated noise freakouts, and percussion jam sessions like some kind of demented globe-trotting katamari. No matter where the music takes them, this group uses the material at hand to hypnotize and entrance. Configuração Do Lamento is a whip-smart record which breezes past the conscious mind and straight for your instincts.” [MORE…]

BELL WITCH: Seattle Doom Metal Duo Announces US Tour Dates With Monarch!; Mirror Reaper Movie Trailer Posted + North American Tour With Primitive Man Draws Near – Seattle doom metal duo, BELL WITCH, will join French doom metalists/labelmates Monarch! for a stretch of US live dates this December. The tour will commence on December 1st and run through December 7th with additional performances to be announced in the coming days. The tour follows BELL WITCH‘s previously announced North American tour with Denver doom troupe Primitive Man from October 25th to November 17th. See all confirmed dates below. [MORE…]

SPOOK THE HORSES: New Zealand-Based Atmospheric Metal Collective To Release People Used To Live Here Via Pelagic Records This November; Haunting New Video Unveiled – Imagine if band members could rotate between instrument positions, because each musician had a proficient grasp on each instrument involved? It would supply a degree of freedom and mutual musical understanding, something that most bands could only dream of. SPOOK THE HORSES, from Wellington, New Zealand, are such a band. [MORE…]

SWEET COBRA Announces October Tour Dates With Hum Including The Fest 17 – Chicago’s SWEET COBRA has announced several new tour dates, including a run of shows supporting Hum, as both bands head to The Fest 17. SWEET COBRA kicks off the new run of shows in their hometown, sharing the stage with Pelican and Wolf Eyes on October 14th. Less than two weeks laterthe band will hook up with Hum for shows in Louisville, Nashville, and Atlanta October 25th through 27th, before both bands take part in the seventeenth annual installment of The Fest in Gainesville on September 28th, sharing the stage with Iron Reagan, City Of Caterpillar, Majority Rule, and many others. [MORE…]

LOINCLOTH Issues “Bestial Infernal” Video; Final LP, Psalm Of The Morbid Whore Out NOW Through Southern Lord – Virginia/North Carolina-based instrumental metal ministers LOINCLOTHhave issued an official video for “Bestial Infernal,” the track hailing from the outfit’s final LP Psalm Of The Morbid Whore, which was issued last week through Southern Lord. [MORE…]

NECROT: Tour With The Black Dahlia Murder Underway – “Metaphorically, it’s like putting your ear up to the chest of a rotting corpse and listening to the parasites eat it from the inside out. NECROThas recorded an album so putrescent you can almost smell it.” – Paste Magazine NECROT will kick off their anticipated live takeover supporting The Black Dahlia Murder on their Nightbringers North American Tour tonight! Set to commence October 5th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania the band’s latest trek will march its way through nearly three dozen cities and draw to a close on November 12th in Indianapolis, Indiana. Additional support will be provided by Suffocation, Decrepit Birth, Wormwitch, and Exhumed on select shows. See all confirmed dates below. [MORE…]

SPIRIT ADRIFT: Entire Curse Of Conception LP Now Playing At Noisey; Album Out NOW Through 20 Buck Spin – The epic Curse Of Conception LP by Arizona’s SPIRIT ADRIFT is now streaming in its entirety at Noisey as the album is prepared for release this Friday through 20 Buck Spin. SPIRIT ADRIFT has taken their psychedelic doom/metal to an ascendant new level on Curse Of Conception earning their rightful place among the top tier of modern metal bands clawing their way above and beyond the underground scene. Now more than at any time metal has become the lifeblood of rock music and SPIRIT ADRIFT offers Curse Of Conception as an embodiment of that perseverant vitality. The album was engineered and mixed by Sanford Parker (Yob, Pelican, Eyehategod) and features artwork by Joe Petagno (Motörhead, Magic Circle, Autopsy). [MORE…]

NECK OF THE WOODS: The Passenger Full-Length By Progressive Death Metal Outfit Out Now; New Videos And Tour Dates Being Planned – The Passenger, the debut full-length release from Vancouver, British Columbia-based progressive death metal outfit NECK OF THE WOODS is out now through Basick Records. The crushing record was issued in mid-September as the band stormed across Canada on tour in support of the album. [MORE…]

THE KENNEDY VEIL: MetalSucks Premieres “Godslaughter” From Brutalizing California Death Metal Unit; Imperium Preorders Available + Bloodletting North America Tour Nears – Imperium is the impending new full-length from brutalizing California death metal unit THE KENNEDY VEIL. Slated to drop on October 20th via Unique Leader Records, the eight-track offering was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zack Ohren (Animosity, Suffocation, All Shall Perish et al) at Castle Ultimate Productions, features guest appearances by Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder, Sven de Caluwé of Aborted, and Dickie Allen of Infant Annihilator, and comes swathed in the cover art of Robert Cook. [MORE…]

MANGOO: Finnish Fuzz Rockers To Release The Heat Full-Length Via Small Stone This December; New Track Streaming – You think you’re ready for The Heat, but you’re not. Catchy hooks and sweet vocal harmonies are nothing new for Finnish rockers MANGOO. On the Turku-based outfit’s third full-length, they come backed by a wall of thick, fuzz-fueled guitars and hard-hitting drums with an added sprinkling of analog synth sounds. Combined they result in a sound truly the band’s own – someplace between grunge, classic heavy rock, and a progressive psychedelic spaciousness that refuses any and all boundaries of style between rock and metal and beyond. [MORE…]

ISENORDAL: Dark Funeral Doom/Neofolk Collective Issues Limited-Edition, All-Acoustic Two-Song Lughnasadh MMXVII Cassette; Stream It Now – Dark funeral doom/neofolk collective ISENORDAL recently issued a limited-edition demo entitled Lughnasadh MMXVII. Consisting of two consuming tracks, Lughnasadh MMXVII is a lamenting, all-acoustic offering that finds the band at their most poignant. [MORE…]

HAEMORRHAGE: We Are The Gore LP Streaming In Its Entirety; Album Out NOW Via Relapse Records – Spanish goregrind experts HAEMORRHAGE today unveil the bloodsoaked wares of their seventh LP, We Are The Gore, released worldwide today via Relapse Records. Commemorating the slaughter, fans can now stream We Are The Gore on in its vicious entirety. [MORE…]

CATTLE DECAPITATION To Kick Off Headlining Tour With Revocation, Full Of Hell, And Artificial Brain – CATTLE DECAPITATION will headline the MetalSucks And Exclaim! Aggressive Tendencies Presents: The North American Extinction Tour Part II: Inhuman Beings, featuring Revocation, Full Of Hell, and Artificial Brain as support. The journey begins October 10th in Los Angeles, California and will run through November 21st in San Francisco, California. Tijuana, Mexico’s mad doctors of gore, Thanatology, replace Full Of Hell as support on the first three dates. See below for all confirmed shows. [MORE…]

COBALT: Apocalyptic Metal Duo To Join North American Tour With The Obsessed ; Additional One-Off Dates Confirmed – Colorado’s favorite progressive apocalyptic metal twosome, COBALT, will take to the streets this weekend supporting doom rock icons The Obsessed. The band will join the tour on October 8th and level nearly two dozen metropolises through October 27th with various one-off shows spread throughout. See all confirmed dates below. [MORE…]

KOHTI TUHOA Begins East Coast North American Tour; Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta LP Nears Release Through Southern Lord – Helsinki, Finland’s KOHTI TUHOA will begin their maiden North American tour today, preceding the November release of their second LP, Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta. [MORE…]

SIGNS OF THE SWARM: Decibel Premieres “Final Phase” Featuring Dickie Allen (Abiotic, Infant Annihilator); The Disfigurement Of Existence Preorders Available + Tour Underway – Pittsburgh death legion SIGNS OF THE SWARM will release their The Disfigurement Of Existencefull-length next month via Unique Leader. In advance of its release, today Decibel Magazine is offering up “Final Phase” for public devourement. [MORE…]

