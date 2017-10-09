CANE HILL RELEASE NEW SINGLE “TOO FAR GONE”

BAND TOURING WITH SUPERJOINT + DEVILDRIVER

CANE HILL have premiered their new single “Too Far Gone” via Dan P. Carter’s Radio One Rock Show and have dropped the video for the track.

Listen + watch here.

The song was produced by Wzrd Bld (Motionless in White, We Came as Romans) and the video was directed by Brendan Barone and Sam Shapiro, with animation provided by Toon 53 Productions.

“This song is about our short and dangerously intense romance with LSD. We went down a rabbit hole and I’m not sure how we came back. But Cane Hill‘s here ? bigger and better,” the band said. “This is in your face Cane Hill. The real Cane Hill. No makeup or gimmicks ? just musicians playing aggressive ass music that’s meant to stick in your head and you won’t want to get it out.”

Details regarding Cane Hill‘s new album, to be released by Rise Records, are forthcoming.

The band is currently touring with Superjoint and DevilDriver. All dates are below.

CANE HILL ON TOUR:

10/11 ? New York, NY ? Gramercy Theatre

10/13 ? Reading, PA ? Reverb

10/14 ? Worcester, MA ? Palladium

10/20 ? Orlando, FL ? Plaza LIVE Orlando