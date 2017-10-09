Australian one-man band NEKRASOV continues to orbit between the two poles of power electronics and black metal…

Australian one-man band NEKRASOV continues to orbit between the two poles of power electronics and black metal, but the singular focus on otherworldliness remains consistent, and while the experience is challenging to the utmost, it is also ultimately rewarding.

For over twenty years, NEKRASOV has managed to produce a furious and manic sound while experimenting with a broad spectrum of avant-garde techniques beginning with his first release,Into The No-Man?s Sphere Of The Ancient Days, in 2007. With ambient and industrial elements colliding against his black metal roots along with abstract vocals that approach the noise of the guitar, NEKRASOV has carved out and created his own niche and cult following. His seventh full length, and first for Prosthetic Records, The Mirror Void, is set to be released on November 10th, 2017



The Mirror Void will be available on CD, LP, and digital formats via Prosthetic Records. For preorders point your browser HERE.



The Mirror Void is black metal reimagined. Not the tamed and domesticated sound possessed by so many bands today, not just another cool extreme metal subgenre, but instead, an alternative history where black metal dives deeper into its most challenging tendencies and embraces what philosopher Nick Land would term the Radical Outside. Here, misanthropy is not enough, seeing as how hating mankind would still be assigning it some sort of significance. This isn?t inhumanity, this is Unhumanity, the universe existing without us. Not unlike the negative metal NEKRASOV?s other project, Rebel Wizard, this is just more disturbing and alarming. NEKRASOV is reminiscent of some unhallowed Lovecraftian vault, where the dreamer meets his dream: the abyss of mind and space alike, where he compositionally depicts the hinges in the deep recesses of the mind, that only a visionary can uncover. Once revealed, it?s up to the listener on whether he or she can handle the outcome.

NEKRASOV Discography:

Into the No-Mans-Sphere of the Ancient Days (LP, 2007)

The Form of Thought from Beast (LP, 2008)

The Haunting Resonance (Split, 2008)

Tramp And Void (EP, 2009)

Nekrasov / Humiliation (Split, 2009)

Inner Stalker Metrics (EP, 2009)

Hymns Of Venomous Cosmic Malice (Split, 2010)

On Certainty (EP, 2010)

Cognition Of Splendid Oblivion (LP, 2010)

Perishable Things (EP, 2010)

Extinction (LP, 2010)

Lyl? Iiyllull? Lilu Lul LilituNin-Lil (Split, 2011)

In Solitude And Darkness, The Last Step Is Made (LP, 2011)

Nekrasov / Ondo (Split, 2011)

The Ever-Present (LP, 2011)

There Is No Other Way (EP, 2015)

Negative Temple (LP, 2016)

As You Trace It All the Way Back (EP, 2016)

Rakshasa / Nekrasov (Split, 2016)

In Token Of Their Spite (EP, 2017)

The Mirror Void (LP, 2017)

