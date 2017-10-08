SUTEKH HEXEN / HISSING TWO-SONG SPLIT LP (THE FLENSER) STREAMING NOW

See these bands on tour together this month? Hissing and Sutekh Hexen are two of the murkiest, most cacophonous groups operating in the margins of the contemporary metal underground. Now, these hellish projects have come together to release a split LP on The Flenser.

Out Fri October 6th on digital and vinyl formats, this split is streaming in its entirety today on Noisey who said it ?will give you nightmares.? Listen here.

Since 2008 Sutekh Hexen have turned the paradigm of black metal completely on its ear. The group can be described as a dense tapestry of black noise, or a wall of intricate tones deconstructing itself brick by brick. Their rich, unparalleled compositions cultivate further interest with each listen.

Founded in 2014 out of a mutual interest in exploring deranged and punishing sounds, Seattle?s Hissing is often described as ?blackened sludge.? This descriptor does little justice describing the harsh, dissonant soundscapes created by this trio. To date they have released two EPs through Disorder Recordings and Southern Lord, and have a full-length forthcoming.

See Sutekh Hexen and Hissing on tour throughout October:

October 8 – Bellingham WA @ Shakedown*

October 11 – Portland OR @ Tonic Lounge*

October 15 – Oakland CA @ Golden Bull

October 16 – Sacramento CA @ Press Club

October 17 – Los Angeles CA @ Five Star Bar

October 18 – Los Angeles CA @ Handbag Factory

October 19 – Tijuana MX @ Mous Tache Bar*

October 20 – Tempe AZ @ Yucca Taproom

October 21 – Santa Fe NM @ Second Street Brewery

October 22 – Colorado Springs CO @ Flux Capacitor*

October 23 – Denver CO @ Hi Dive*

October 25 – Boise ID @ The Shredder*