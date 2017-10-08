New England Groove Metal Band DEATH RATTLE Reveals New Track “Adrenalize”
New Album, Volition, out October 20, 2017 | Pre-Order Here
On Tour with The Convalescence Beginning October 21
New Hampshire-based groove-thrash band DEATH RATTLE recently announced the upcoming release of their sophomore full-length album, Volition, out October 20, 2017. The album is available for pre-order now via Big Cartel, with more pre-order options are coming soon.
After charging out the gates with the release of their music video for “Love and War” last week, DEATH RATTLE is following up with another blistering new track, “Adrenalize“, which you can stream via PureGrainAudio.com now. The band describes the track as, “a musical description of adrenaline pumping through your veins as a major battle approaches!”Listen here: http://puregrainaudio.com/audio/newest-death-rattle-single-will-adrenalize-the-crap-out-of-you-song-stream
DEATH RATTLE perform thrash with a purpose – music that emphasizes groove and lethal riffage over speed and interchangeable guitar parts. It’s a sound bred from the attitude and angst of New England, a region that has faced economic and social strife and frustration time and again. Yet every time it lowers its head and pushes forward, obstacles be damned.
With more time to work on and fine-tune the songs on their second album, DEATH RATTLE were able to approach each cut from various musical directions to see what worked best. The band recorded the final tracks appearing on Volition at Brick Hithouse studio in Cape Cod, MA with engineer Sean Fitzpatrick over the course of several months.
Volition track listing:
1) Internal Determination
2) Love and War
3) Sentenced to Hell
4) Snake in the Grass
5) Adrenalize
6) Sociopath
7) Order Within Chaos
8) Unfinished Business
9) Doomsday
10) From Blood to Black
DEATH RATTLE will support the release of Volition on their upcoming tour supporting The Convalescence, Wings Denied and Shaping The Legacy. DEATH RATTLE will appear on dates running from October 21 in Placerville, CA through November 18 in Englewood, OH. See below for a full list of tour dates featuring DEATH RATTLE.
DEATH RATTLE Supporting The Convalescence, Wings Denied and Shaping The Legacy:
Oct. 21 – Placerville, CA @ PJ’s Roadhouse
Oct. 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Five Star Bar
Oct. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Joe’s Grotto
Oct. 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Blu Phoenix Venue
Oct. 26 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
Oct. 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Jack’s Patio Bar
Oct. 28 – Del Rio, TX @ The Brown Plaza
Oct. 29 – Arlington, TX @ Diamond Jim’s
Oct. 30 – Houston, TX @ White Swan Live
Oct. 31 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar
Nov. 1 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbit’s
Nov. 2 – Panama City, FL @ The Dungeon Tavern
Nov. 3 – Tampa, FL @ The Brass Mug
Nov. 4 – Winter Park, FL @ The Haven
Nov. 5 – Greenacres, FL @ Piper’s Sports Bar
Nov. 6 – Raleigh, NC @ The Maywood
Nov. 8 – Trenton, NJ @ Championship Bar
Nov. 9 – Attleboro, MA @ Patterson’s Creations
Nov. 10 – Manchester, NH @ Bungalow Bar
Nov. 11 – Albany, NY @ The Low Beat
Nov. 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Nov. 13 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
Nov. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose
Nov. 15 – New Haven, IN @ Carl’s Tavern
Nov. 16 – Warren, MI @ The Ritz
Nov. 17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Papa Pete’s
Nov. 18 – Englewood, OH @ The Courtyard
DEATH RATTLE are out to reacquaint themselves with their old fans and earn a whole lot of new ones with their combination of ferocity, catchiness and determination. Stay tuned for more music videos, tracks and other content releasing in advance of Volition’s debut.
DEATH RATTLE is:
Trey Holton – vocals
Ryan VanderWolk – lead guitar
Jimmy Cossette – rhythm guitar
Kevin Adams – bass
Chris Morin – drums
DEATH RATTLE online:
www.facebook.com/deathrattleband
Twitter: @Deathrattle1
Instagram: @Deathrattle1