New England Groove Metal Band DEATH RATTLE Reveals New Track “Adrenalize”

New Album, Volition, out October 20, 2017 | Pre-Order Here

On Tour with The Convalescence Beginning October 21

New Hampshire-based groove-thrash band DEATH RATTLE recently announced the upcoming release of their sophomore full-length album, Volition, out October 20, 2017. The album is available for pre-order now via Big Cartel, with more pre-order options are coming soon.

After charging out the gates with the release of their music video for “Love and War” last week, DEATH RATTLE is following up with another blistering new track, “Adrenalize“, which you can stream via PureGrainAudio.com now. The band describes the track as, “a musical description of adrenaline pumping through your veins as a major battle approaches!”Listen here: http://puregrainaudio.com/audio/newest-death-rattle-single-will-adrenalize-the-crap-out-of-you-song-stream

DEATH RATTLE perform thrash with a purpose – music that emphasizes groove and lethal riffage over speed and interchangeable guitar parts. It’s a sound bred from the attitude and angst of New England, a region that has faced economic and social strife and frustration time and again. Yet every time it lowers its head and pushes forward, obstacles be damned.

With more time to work on and fine-tune the songs on their second album, DEATH RATTLE were able to approach each cut from various musical directions to see what worked best. The band recorded the final tracks appearing on Volition at Brick Hithouse studio in Cape Cod, MA with engineer Sean Fitzpatrick over the course of several months.

Volition track listing:

1) Internal Determination

2) Love and War

3) Sentenced to Hell

4) Snake in the Grass

5) Adrenalize

6) Sociopath

7) Order Within Chaos

8) Unfinished Business

9) Doomsday

10) From Blood to Black

DEATH RATTLE will support the release of Volition on their upcoming tour supporting The Convalescence, Wings Denied and Shaping The Legacy. DEATH RATTLE will appear on dates running from October 21 in Placerville, CA through November 18 in Englewood, OH. See below for a full list of tour dates featuring DEATH RATTLE.

DEATH RATTLE Supporting The Convalescence, Wings Denied and Shaping The Legacy:

Oct. 21 – Placerville, CA @ PJ’s Roadhouse

Oct. 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Five Star Bar

Oct. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Joe’s Grotto

Oct. 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Blu Phoenix Venue

Oct. 26 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

Oct. 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Jack’s Patio Bar

Oct. 28 – Del Rio, TX @ The Brown Plaza

Oct. 29 – Arlington, TX @ Diamond Jim’s

Oct. 30 – Houston, TX @ White Swan Live

Oct. 31 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

Nov. 1 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbit’s

Nov. 2 – Panama City, FL @ The Dungeon Tavern

Nov. 3 – Tampa, FL @ The Brass Mug

Nov. 4 – Winter Park, FL @ The Haven

Nov. 5 – Greenacres, FL @ Piper’s Sports Bar

Nov. 6 – Raleigh, NC @ The Maywood

Nov. 8 – Trenton, NJ @ Championship Bar

Nov. 9 – Attleboro, MA @ Patterson’s Creations

Nov. 10 – Manchester, NH @ Bungalow Bar

Nov. 11 – Albany, NY @ The Low Beat

Nov. 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

Nov. 13 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Nov. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose

Nov. 15 – New Haven, IN @ Carl’s Tavern

Nov. 16 – Warren, MI @ The Ritz

Nov. 17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Papa Pete’s

Nov. 18 – Englewood, OH @ The Courtyard

DEATH RATTLE are out to reacquaint themselves with their old fans and earn a whole lot of new ones with their combination of ferocity, catchiness and determination. Stay tuned for more music videos, tracks and other content releasing in advance of Volition’s debut.

DEATH RATTLE is:

Trey Holton – vocals

Ryan VanderWolk – lead guitar

Jimmy Cossette – rhythm guitar

Kevin Adams – bass

Chris Morin – drums

DEATH RATTLE online:

www.deathrattlemetal.com

www.facebook.com/deathrattleband

Twitter: @Deathrattle1

Instagram: @Deathrattle1