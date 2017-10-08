MATT YOUNG OF KING PARROT INTERVIEW

Sunday, October 8, 2017

Tags: > > > > > > > >

In an interview with SMNnews.com writer Mark Thompson, KING PARROT frontman MATT YOUNG comments on the current tour, American football, American food and coffee in Australia, as well as being on Housecore Records. 

Enjoy the listen and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at (@smnnews, @hardrockcore69, @hardrockcore, @pags409) and on YouTube – SMNnews Digital!

Related News

MIKE SPREITZER FROM DEVILDRIVER INTERVIEW
October 1, 2017
TREVOR STRNAD FROM THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER INTERVIEW
September 21, 2017
SYSTEM OF A DOWN: Exclusive Serj Tankian Interview
July 15, 2010
Chimaira: Interview with Mark Hunter, submit your questions!
January 21, 2011
Doro Pesch: Interview
September 8, 2017

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.