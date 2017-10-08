MATT YOUNG OF KING PARROT INTERVIEW

In an interview with SMNnews.com writer Mark Thompson, KING PARROT frontman MATT YOUNG comments on the current tour, American football, American food and coffee in Australia, as well as being on Housecore Records.

Enjoy the listen and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at (@smnnews, @hardrockcore69, @hardrockcore, @pags409) and on YouTube – SMNnews Digital!