KOHTI TUHOA Begins East Coast North American Tour Now; Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta LP Nears Release Through Southern Lord

Helsinki, Finland’s KOHTI TUHOA have begun their maiden North American tour, preceding the November release of their second LP, Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta.

KOHTI TUHOA advances the release of the by-the-throat Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta album with their first North American tour which kicks off in in Philadelphia tonight. The band will then blasts through Washington, Richmond, Pittsburgh, New York City, Boston, Montreal, and ends Toronto through October 14th.

KOHTI TUHOA Tour Dates:

10/08/2017 VSC – Richmond, VA

10/09/2017 The Rock Room – Pittsburgh, PA

10/10/2017 Brooklyn Bazaar Cellar – Brooklyn, NY

10/11/2017 Ralph’s Rock Diner – Boston, MA

10/12/2017 Cafe Atomic – Montreal, QC

10/14/2017 Coalition – Toronto, ON

KOHTI TUHOA’s 2015-issued debut LP, Rutiinin Orja,was considered by many as the most exciting hardcore punk record out of Scandinavia in ages. Their sophomore album Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta is constructed from similar building blocks of aggression based at sociopolitical injustice, but with the band’s sound taking a step further towards genre classicists such as Discharge and Disorder, not to mention classic Finnish hardcore punk acts such as Terveet Kädet, Varaus, and Riistetyt. Recorded in May 2017 at V.R. Studio in Turku, Finland, Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta was engineered by Jussi Vuola, mixed by Jussi Vuola and KOHTI TUHOA, mastered and cut by Jukka Sarapää at Timmion Cutting, and finalized with artwork by returning artist Jaakko Karjula. The album crushes twelve relentless tracks in twenty minutes, including a cover of “Saatanan Lampaat” by Painajainen.

Stream KOHTI TUHOA’s “Kiire Läpi Elämän” and “Meille On Valehdeltu” from Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta and find digital pre orders HERE.

Southern Lord will issue Pelon Neljäs Valtakunta on LP and digital formats in North America on November 24th. Digital preorders are live HERE; stand by for physical pre order links. Svart Records is handling the album for Europe.

