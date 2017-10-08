CATTLE DECAPITATION To Kick Off Headlining Tour w/Revocation, Full Of Hell, & Artificial Brain Next Week!

Next week, CATTLE DECAPITATION will headline the MetalSucks and Exclaim! Aggressive Tendencies Presents: The North American Extinction Tour Part II: Inhuman Beings, featuring Revocation, Full Of Hell, and Artificial Brain as support. The journey begins October 10th in Los Angeles, California and will run through November 21st in San Francisco, California. Tijuana, Mexico’s mad doctors of gore, Thanatology, replace Full Of Hell as support on the first three dates. See below for all confirmed shows.

MetalSucks And Exclaim! Aggressive Tendencies Presents:

The North American Extinction Tour Part II: Inhuman Beings

CATTLE DECAPITATION w/ Revocation, Full Of Hell, Artificial Brain:

10/10/2017 Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA * ^

10/11/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA * ^

10/12/2017 Green Room – Flagstaff, AZ * ^

10/13/2017 Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

10/14/2017 Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO

10/15/2017 Diamondz Event Center – Jerome, ID

10/16/2017 Bossanova – Portland, OR

10/17/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA

10/18/2017 Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

10/20/2017 Starlite – Edmonton, AB

10/21/2017 Dickens – Calgary, AB

10/22/2017 The Exchange – Regina, SK

10/23/2017 Park Theater – Winnipeg, MB

10/24/2017 Cabooze – Minneapolis, MN

10/26/2017 Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

10/27/2017 Reggies – Chicago, IL

10/28/2017 Madison Live – Covington, KY

10/29/2017 Token Lounge – Detroit, MI

10/31/2017 Opera House – Toronto, ON

11/01/2017 Les Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC

11/02/2017 Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY

11/03/2017 Once Ballroom – Boston, MA

11/04/2017 Voltage Lounge – Philadelphia, PA

11/05/2017 Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

11/06/2017 Highline Ballroom – New York, NY

11/08/2017 Shaka’s – Virginia Beach, VA

11/09/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

11/10/2017 The Haven – Orlando, FL

11/11/2017 Orpheum – Tampa, FL

11/13/2017 Southport Music Hall – New Orleans, LA

11/14/2017 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

11/15/2017 Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

11/16/2017 89th St Collective – Oklahoma City, OK

11/17/2017 Rock Box – San Antonio, TX

11/18/2017 Tricky Falls – El Paso, TX

11/19/2017 Club Red – Phoenix, AZ

11/20/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV

11/21/2017 DNA Lounge – San Francisco, CA

* = no Full Of Hell

^ = with Thanatology

CATTLE DECAPITATION will be touring in support of their most recent full-length, 2015’s The Anthropocene Extinction. As the most sonically and thematically engrossing record of CATTLE DECAPITATION’s maniacal discography, The Anthropocene Extinction was named one of the best albums of the year by Loudwire, MetalSucks, and Metal Injection among many others. Decibel Magazine wrote, “There’s always been a fine line between extremity and listen-ability and CATTLE DECAPITATION have marvelously tiptoed that line again… their command of craft has never been better,” Exclaim! hailed, “another stroke of genius by one of the best heavy bands of all time…,” Sputnik Music lauded a, “monolith of maturity,” while Metal Injection called the record, “pure true death metal at its finest.”

To preview and purchase the Anthropocene Extinction, visit: metalblade.com/cattledecapitation.

For liver coverage:

http://www.facebook.com/cattledecapitation

http://www.twitter.com/cattledecap

http://www.youtube.com/officialcattledecap

http://www.instagram.com/cattle_decapitation

http://www.indiemerch.com/cattledecap