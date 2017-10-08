BOWL FOR RONNIE “RED CARPET” INTERVIEW w/MUSICIAN/SINGER/GUITARIST DOUG ALDRICH

In an interview with SMNnews.com content creator Anthony Pagliassotto & ever in demand Doug Aldrich finally gets to participate in this wonderful event, talks (off camera) about previous projects, Lion, getting a 2nd lease on life, and upcoming song writing duties for the next The Dead Daises release.

Enjoy the listen and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at (@smnnews, @hardrockcore69, @pags409) and on YouTube – SMNnews Digital!

by pags409