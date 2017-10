Bowl for Ronnie “Red Carpet” Interview w/Grammy Award Winning Guitarist Bob Kulick

In an interview with SMNnews.com content creator Anthony Pagliassotto & Grammy Award winning guitarist Bob Kulick comes to tears talking about his friend & peer the late great Ronnie James DIO, his new album, and DIO’s kindness.

Enjoy the listen and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at (@smnnews, @hardrockcore69, @pags409) and on YouTube – SMNnews Digital!

by pags409