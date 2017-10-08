BIG|BRAVE ANNOUNCE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES IN DECEMBER

See them on the road in support of their genre-defying new album, Ardor

Following the recent release of their critically-acclaimed sophomore LP Ardor, Montreal three-piece BIG|BRAVE have announced a midwest / east coast North American tour in support of the record. The band will tour from Canada down to Chicago before meeting up with legendary noise rockers UNSANE – check out the full tour routing listed below.

Out now on Southern Lord, Ardor features three songs that clock in for a 40-minute-long LP that is chock full of swirling static, booming guitars, powerful drums?all the hallmarks that have made them one of experimental rock?s most exciting acts today.

Since their formation in 2012, BIG|BRAVE demonstrate the fluidity of experimental rock when elaborated into vast, abstract, and often hypnotic sounds, saturated in soulbaring emotion. The trio put everything into their music, until there’s nothing left to give. Their particular art in musical refinement expands ever gradually, unfurling into a very heavy, strong, and elevating force. As comfortable as they are with tidal waves of sound, BIG|BRAVE is unafraid to experiment with silence, oscillating between sparse, gentle arrangements and deep swells of noise.

BIG|BRAVE, ON TOUR

December 8 Hamilton, ON @ Casbah

December 9 London, ON @ Call the Office

December 10 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell?s Eccentric Cafe

December 11 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

December 12 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *

December 13 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

December 14 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

December 15 Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch *

December 16 Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck *

December 18 Boston, MA @ Once *

December 19 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *