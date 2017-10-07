THE OCEAN: Revolver Premieres “Turritopsis Dohrnii;” Pelagic Records’ In The Twilight, These Rocks Have Teeth – A Compilation Of Contemporary Post Rock And Metal Nears Release

Pelagic Records — founded in 2009 by The Ocean guitarist Robin Staps — will release In The Twilight, These Rocks Have Teeth this fall; a compilation of one-hundred-eighty minutes of contemporary post rock, metal, and experimental rock music. The release showcases the entire Pelagic Records roster and includes bands such as Mono, Pg.Lost, Klone, Wang Wen, and many others as well as previously unreleased tracks by THE OCEAN and new signing Spook The Horses.

In advance of the massive collection’s September 29th release, Revolver is offering up an official premiere of THE OCEAN’s “Turritopsis Dohrnii,” at THIS LOCATION.

The track serves as THE OCEAN’s first output since their 2015 Transcendental split EP with Japan’s post rock legends Mono, a release which inaugurated the Pelagic Split Series – later to be followed by editions featuring exclusive contributions by Cult Of Luna and The Old Wind, Tiny Fingers and EF, and LLNN and Wovoka.

Issues Staps of “Turritopsis Dohrnii,” “This track was recorded as part of the Pelagial session. ‘Turritopsis dohrnii’ is a jellyfish that lives in the Mediterranean. It is the only immortal species on Earth. Jellyfish are weird creatures. They start their lives as polyps which are basically something closer to a plant than to an animal, something that grows on a rock. These polyps reproduce asexually, by cell division. The result becomes the free-swimming medusa, a jellyfish. Jellies then reproduce sexually, before they die… except this little guy here. Once the adult form of the species have reproduced, they revert back into their juvenile polyp state. They shrink, their tentacles disappear and they sink to the ocean floor to start their unique life cycle all over again… and not just once, but infinitely.

“This track begins and ends with the same part, reflecting that eternal cycle,” he continues. “Learning about this tiny creature made me think about how we are desperately striving for physical rejuvenation and intellectual immortality… the other side of the coin is the fact that we barely see any old people these days. In a city like Berlin, everyone is young, healthy and pretty. Elder people get locked away in homes that most of us will never get to see or visit, unless we have family members unfortunate enough to become old.”

In The Twilight, These Rocks Have Teeth features artwork by Max Löffler. Preorders are currently available HERE.

“Pelagic Records has become an increasingly vital outlet for modern progressive metal, post-metal and beyond,” Rock-A-Rolla wrote last year in their Pelagic Records label feature while German prog magazine Eclipsed crowned Pelagic, “one of the most influential labels,” in the realm of post metal, post rock, and prog.

While the compilation’s first disc, In The Twilight…, focuses on the more calm, post-rock oriented side of the label, the second disc, … These Rocks Have Teeth, dives deep down into the realm of dark and epic heavy music that the label has become known and loved for, throughout their catalogue of now eighty-five releases. This compilation is a carefully designed and very listenable playlist, a perfect ride through the vast Pelagic Records universe!

PELEGIC Roster:

Mono * Cult Of Luna * The Ocean * Sleepmakeswaves * Bison * Arms & Sleepers * Pg.Lost * The Old Wind * Terra Tenebrosa * God Is An Astronaut * Emil Amos * Khoma * Ef * Hypno5e * Klone * Wang Wen * Labirinto * Llnn * Briqueville * Ylva * Takaakira ‘Taka’ Goto * Tiny Fingers * Tangled Thoughts Of Leaving * Earthship * Silver Snakes * Spook The Horses * Hyenas * Implore * Kruger * Dioramic * Lo! * Zatokrev * Abraham * Family * Coilguns * Wovoka * Nebra

CD #1: In The Twilight… Track Listing:

1 .pg.lost – Monolith

Mono – Cyclone EF – Delusions Of Grandeur Khoma – Dead Seas Wang Wen – Red Wall And Black Wall Cult Of Luna – Nord Tiny Fingers – The Fall / Eyes Of Gold Tangled Thoughts Of Leaving – The Albanian Sleepover – Part One (Edit) Spook The Horses – Lurch The Ocean – Turritopsis Dohrnii The Shaking Sensations – Raveli Takaakira ‘Taka’ Goto – Muse Klone – The Last Experience

CD #2: …These Rocks Have Teeth Track Listing:

Abraham – Dawn The Old Wind – In Fields LLNN – Monolith Dioramic – The Storm Earthship – Serpent Cult Klone – Rocket Smoke Hypno5e – North Shore – The Abstract Line Coilguns – Submarine Warfare Anthem Family – Daddy Wronglegs Silver Snakes – Red Wolf Kruger – The Wild Brunch Lo! – Orca Nebra – Shoulder Of Orion Hyenas – Self-Adjusting Implore – Sentenced The Ocean – Benthic: The Origin Of Our Wishes Mono – The Last Rays

