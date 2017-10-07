SEPTICFLESH Reveals Second “The Making Of Codex Omega” Behind-The-Scenes Video

Greek orchestral extreme metal masters SEPTICFLESH are thrilled to reveal a second behind-the-scenes look at the making of Codex Omega, this time featuring exclusive video footage highlighting the orchestral recording sessions for the album. Watch here: https://youtu.be/SPzUsP7tGzE

Make sure to check out episode one, which showcases the drum recording process, and stay tuned for more episodes coming soon. Watch here: https://youtu.be/yk32zeppW0A

SEPTICFLESH released their 10th studio album, Codex Omega, last month via Prosthetic Records. In its first week of release, Codex Omega debuted on several Billboard charts, including #9 on Top New Artist Albums, #12 on Hard Music Albums, #48 on Rock Albums, and within the top 200 on Top Current Albums and Current Digital Albums.

Next February and March, SEPTICFLESH will bring Codex Omega on the road! The band is set to co-headline a North American tour with Swedish black metal legends Dark Funeral, with support from Thy Antichrist. Dates are set to be announced soon.

Codex Omega is currently available as a 2-CD set, on purple wax vinyl as well as a US indie retail store exclusive on white wax vinyl, and on all digital outlets.Order here: http://smarturl.it/SepticfleshCO.

While online, listen to some tracks from Codex Omega here:

“Dante’s Inferno”: https://youtu.be/qa4gXSrtPTA

“3rd Testament (Codex Omega)”: https://youtu.be/OPC5-Lw7b9U

“Enemy of Truth”: https://youtu.be/lOSDB7PwDSo

Codex Omega was produced by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir) and features 10 tracks of their trademark blend of mystical atmosphere, relentless death guitar riffing and pale melodies. Lyrically and musically, Codex Omega is by far the most infernal release from SEPTICFLESH to date. As a bonus, the CD and vinyl LP comes with with an extra disc comprised of three orchestral tracks, once again featuring the Filmharmonic Orchestra of Prague.

Codex Omega official track listing:

DISC ONE

Dante’s Inferno 3rd Testament (Codex Omega) Portrait of a Headless Man Martyr Enemy of Truth Dark Art Our Church, Below the Sea Faceless Queen The Gospels of Fear Trinity

DISC TWO

Martyr of Truth Dark Testament Portrait of a Headless Man (Orchestral Version)

SEPTICFLESH is:

Seth (brutal vocals, bass)

Christos Antoniou (guitars, orchestral)

Sotiris V. (guitars, clean vocals)

Kerim “Krimh” Lechner (drums)

