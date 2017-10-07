OMOTAI’s A Ruined Oak Now Streaming At Cvlt Nation; 2xLP By Houston Quartet Out Friday Through Tofu Carnage

Houston-based riff dealers OMOTAI present their latest album, the conceptual and crushing A Ruined Oak – the album a meditation on the lost colony at Roanoke, centered on abandonment and responsibility, the lyrics haunted by loss and violence – which will be issued this Friday through Tofu Carnage Records. Advancing its official release, Cvlt Nation is streaming the album in its entirety, while the band tours across the western half of the country.

Stream OMOTAI’s A Ruined Oak at Cvlt Nation RIGHT HERE.

Recorded by Chris Ryan at Dead City Sound and mastered by James Plotkin, OMOTAI’s A Ruined Oak album delivers an unrelenting dose of charged riff dynamics, pummeling low-end thunder, and infectious hooks. This sprawling, diverse work shows a greater range than anything OMOTAI has done before, with songs drawing from thrash, doom, sludge, extreme metal, hardcore punk, and post-rock.

OMOTAI has also provided a new track to a benefit compilation to help their community rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Making Waves: A Benefit Compilation For Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey is available digitally through Miss Champagne, featuring fifteen Houston artists. All proceeds from the sales of this album will be donated directly to United Way Of Greater Houston’s Hurricane Relief Fund.

Tofu Carnage Records will issue A Ruined Oak on 2xLP and digital formats this Friday, October 6th. Find preorders HERE. Also pick up the Making Waves comp at THIS LOCATION.

Having been forced to rework their tour routing due to the ongoing aftereffects of Hurricane Harvey, the quartet is currently on the road supporting the new album. Kicking off last Friday, the band has already played Arlington, Oklahoma City, and Denver, OMOTAI continues this week with shows in Spokane, Seattle, Olympia, Reno, San Francisco, Lubbock, and San Antonio planned. Additional tour dates will be announced shortly.

OMOTAI On Tour:

10/04/2017 Mootsy’s Tavern – Spokane, WA

10/05/2017 Black Lodge – Seattle, WA

10/06/2017 Le Voyeur – Olympia, WA

10/07/2017 Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor – Reno, NV

10/08/2017 Hemlock Tavern – San Francisco, CA

10/13/2017 Depot District Oyster Bar – Lubbock, TX

10/14/2017 Faust – San Antonio, TX

