Fireball Ministry: Album Release Show @ Amoeba Hollywood Album Out NOW!!!

Last night I had to pleasure of catching a band, which embarrassingly I just recently discovered… FIREBALL MINISTRY. Sometimes this happens and no I am on a mission to catch-up on as much of their catalogue as possible between now and the end of the month when I catch them for a full set.

Getting there early I wanted to meet Jim, Emily, John, and their “newest” member Scott Reeder (KYUSS anyone?!). I had already interviewed Jim over the phone and felt it was my duty to help spread the word about their latest release and back catalogue.

If you’ve never seen a show at Hollywood’s Amoeba, it is a unique “venue.” It is in the rear third of the store facing the mezzanine and no lie the stage has just as much room as The Viper Room… lighting rig and all. I would have loved to have been part of a packed house, but so early on a week night on the South end of Sunset Strip traffic was a nightmare. So for those of us that were able to make it, we were treated to a 8 song set of a career spanning 20 years, included their single The Answer off their just released “Remember the Story” LP. “I so dig saying LP and not digital download or disc…”

The band brought the thunder of their brand of heavy, driving, groove, sludge driven rock… A fan of this brand of music for over 20 year, I was not disappointed in what I felt was great return to the stage after a year away. After such a long career the original members only need to briefly look at each other to keep the band in sync. While Scott, played as if he was a founding member, bouncing, grooving, through the set, as only a seasoned professional could. The band will be returning to the big festival stage this Saturday Oct 7 at Cal Jam 17 at San Bernardino’s Glen Helen Regional Park, before doing 4 SoCal club dates later this month.



