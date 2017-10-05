PHINEHAS ANNOUNCE NEW ALBUM DARK FLAG ALBUM DROPS 11/17 THROUGH SOLID STATE RECORDS

TITLE TRACK AVAILABLE NOW ? LISTEN! BAND TOURING WITH FIT FOR A KING

Phinehas, who craft “heavy and melodic metalcore that feels modern” (New Noise), have announced their new album Dark Flag. It will be released November 17 via Solid State Records. The band has dropped the title track, which you can listen to here.

Dark Flag is a concept album stemming from the atrocities committed by the Kim regime in North Korea. Says frontman Sean McCulloch, “This album isn’t a political statement. This isn’t a conservative or liberal agenda. Dark Flag is about human rights and how precious and valuable life is.”

Dark Flag is available for pre-order here.

The album track listing + cover art are posted below.

Phinehas will embark on a fall tour around album release with Fit For a King, Like Moths to Flames, and In Hearts Wake. All dates are below.

DARK FLAG TRACK LISTING:

“Dark Flag” “Burning Bright” “I Saw the Bombs Fall” “The 38th Parallel” “Hell Below”

6.” A War That Never Ends”

“Break The Earth” “My Rosary” “The Arduous March” “Communion for Ravens” (feat. Jimmy Ryan) “Meaningless Names” “Know Death; Know Forever”

PHINEHAS ON TOUR:

11/9 ? St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

11/10 ? St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

11/11 ? Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

11/12 ? Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

11/14 ? Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon

11/15 ? Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

11/16 ? Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

11/17 ? Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

11/18 ? Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

11/19 ? Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

11/20 ? Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

11/21 ? Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

11/22 ? New York, NY @ The Gramercy

11/24 ? Freehold, NJ @ GameChangerWorld

11/25 ? Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

11/26 ? Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete?s

11/27 ? Nashville, TN @ Rocketown

11/28 ? Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/29 ? Orlando, FL @ Backbooth

12/1 ? Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

12/2 ? San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

12/4 ? Phoenix, AZ @ Joe Grotto?s

12/5 ? San Diego, CA @ SOMA

12/6 ? Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

12/7 ? Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

12/8 ? Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

12/9 ? Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

12/10 ? Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven

12/12 ? Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

12/13 ? Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

12/15 ? Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

12/16 ? Dallas, TX @ Trees