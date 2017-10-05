PHINEHAS ANNOUNCE NEW ALBUM DARK FLAG ALBUM DROPS 11/17 THROUGH SOLID STATE RECORDS
TITLE TRACK AVAILABLE NOW ? LISTEN! BAND TOURING WITH FIT FOR A KING
Phinehas, who craft “heavy and melodic metalcore that feels modern” (New Noise), have announced their new album Dark Flag. It will be released November 17 via Solid State Records. The band has dropped the title track, which you can listen to here.
Dark Flag is a concept album stemming from the atrocities committed by the Kim regime in North Korea. Says frontman Sean McCulloch, “This album isn’t a political statement. This isn’t a conservative or liberal agenda. Dark Flag is about human rights and how precious and valuable life is.”
Dark Flag is available for pre-order here.
The album track listing + cover art are posted below.
Phinehas will embark on a fall tour around album release with Fit For a King, Like Moths to Flames, and In Hearts Wake. All dates are below.
DARK FLAG TRACK LISTING:
- “Dark Flag”
- “Burning Bright”
- “I Saw the Bombs Fall”
- “The 38th Parallel”
- “Hell Below”
6.” A War That Never Ends”
- “Break The Earth”
- “My Rosary”
- “The Arduous March”
- “Communion for Ravens” (feat. Jimmy Ryan)
- “Meaningless Names”
- “Know Death; Know Forever”
PHINEHAS ON TOUR:
11/9 ? St. Louis, MO @ Fubar
11/10 ? St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
11/11 ? Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
11/12 ? Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
11/14 ? Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon
11/15 ? Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
11/16 ? Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
11/17 ? Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck
11/18 ? Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
11/19 ? Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
11/20 ? Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
11/21 ? Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge
11/22 ? New York, NY @ The Gramercy
11/24 ? Freehold, NJ @ GameChangerWorld
11/25 ? Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club
11/26 ? Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete?s
11/27 ? Nashville, TN @ Rocketown
11/28 ? Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
11/29 ? Orlando, FL @ Backbooth
12/1 ? Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
12/2 ? San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
12/4 ? Phoenix, AZ @ Joe Grotto?s
12/5 ? San Diego, CA @ SOMA
12/6 ? Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
12/7 ? Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
12/8 ? Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
12/9 ? Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
12/10 ? Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven
12/12 ? Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
12/13 ? Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
12/15 ? Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
12/16 ? Dallas, TX @ Trees