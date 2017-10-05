LO!: Decibel Magazine Streams Vestigial From Australia-Based Post-Metal/Sludge Unit; Record To See Release Via Pelagic This Friday

October 6th marks the official unveiling of Vestigial, the impending third full-length from Sydney, Australia-based post-metal/sludge unit LO! Well-crafted with a larger scope both musically and thematically than previous outings, Vestigial finds the band tighter than ever before boasting a sound that’s seismically heavy yet organic, with a mammoth harmonic density behind their stupefying heavy riffs.

In advance of its release, today Decibel Magazine is streaming the record in its entirety hailing, “A momentous collection… Vestigial is immense, but it maintains an aggression rarely found in most post-metal.”

Hear Vestigial at Decibel Magazine at THIS LOCATION.

And if you missed it, be sure to check out LO!’s twisted visual accompaniment to “Locust Christ,” directed and produced by bassist Adrian Shapiro, at THIS LOCATION.

LO!’s Vestigial will see release on CD, LP, and digital formats. For preorders in North America, visit THIS LOCATION, for European preorders go to THIS LOCATION, and for Australian preorders, go to THIS LOCATION.

LO! literally made a splash last year with the ingenious video clip for “Orca,” produced by bass player Adrian Shapiro himself: The clip showed vocalist Sam Dillon as a vicious creature emerging from a vat of shiny pink goo, in front of an otherwise completely black background. Pink in metal? The clip went viral over the love-it-or-hate-it discussion that followed… but even the haters had to admit that this clip, premiered via Noisey, Metal Hammer, and Decibel, showed a truly outstanding and innovative approach to visual arts in heavy music.

“LO! has come to remind you of glorious times; times when Mastodon were using samples of Jurassic Park to kick off their records,” wrote Metal Hammer UK on the band’s debut album Look And Behold. And in fact, song titles like “Megafauna” or “Hall Of Extinct Mammals” show that LO!have always been interested in man’s relationship with the natural world. Themes of extinction, circuses, and animal exploitation were explored on the band’s 2015 EP The Tongueless, “so it was a nice lead in to where we are at now on Vestigial,” notes vocalist Sam Dillon, “with a revisit of the outro from the EP as the intro on album number three.”

A world where politics resemble black comedies, where guns have become an aspect of culture, and where addiction to technology is the norm is at the lyrical heart of Vestigial. “There are several repeated characters throughout the album,” Dillon reveals. “The Judas Steer, the Locust Christ… these are antiheroes, the wolves among sheep figuratively. The ghastly Donald Trumps, The Kim Jong-Uns, the extremists and ignorant tyrants of our modern lives…”

After a European tour supporting Cult Of Luna in 2013, including a performance at Roadburn Festival, the band will be back in Europe this October to present Vestigial. Fit for fans of Mastodon, Cursed, Cult Of Luna, Converge, Breach, Black Breath, and the like.

“…meaty, melodic, yet pummeling burst of roaring metal that recalls the likes of Neurosis, Isis and their labelmates The Ocean… like those bands, it features some impressive dynamics, transitioning from a full-throated assault into a moody, even pretty instrumental section that showcases the full range of the band’s talents.” – Treble on “Glutton”

http://www.lookandbehold.net

http://www.facebook.com/lookandbehold

http://www.pelagic-records.com

http://www.facebook.com/pelagicrecords