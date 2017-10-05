DEAFKIDS: Configuração Do Lamento Streaming At Invisible Oranges; Record To See Release Friday Via Neurot Recordings

As Brazilian trio DEAFKIDS prepares for this week’s official release of their mind-scorching Configuração Do Lamento 10″ via Neurot Recordings, the entire record is now spinning at Invisible Oranges

Alongside an interrogation of the band, Invisible Oranges offers in part, “DEAFKIDS careen from idea to idea, finding up pieces of krautrock, clanging sampled sounds, digitally manipulated noise freakouts, and percussion jam sessions like some kind of demented globe-trotting katamari. No matter where the music takes them, this group uses the material at hand to hypnotize and entrance. Configuração Do Lamento is a whip-smart record which breezes past the conscious mind and straight for your instincts.”

Tune in and melt down to DEAFKIDS’ entire Configuração Do Lamento RIGHT HERE.

Also see the video for “Pés Atados” HERE.

Following its cassette self-release in Brazil, Configuração Do Lamento will see official worldwide release this Friday, October 6th via Neurot Recordings on 10″ vinyl, CD, and all digital platforms. Find physical pre order options and merch bundles at the Neurot Recordings webshop HERE and digital pre orders at Bandcamp HERE.

DEAFKIDS is booking shows all over Brazil for the rest of the year, with several shows booked in October, a more widespread tour of the country in November, and a slot supporting labelmates Neurosis during the band’s first visit to São Paulo on the 8th of December. Expect further widespread tour news and more over the months ahead.

DEAFKIDS Live:

10/07/2017 FEBRE: Festival e Conferência de Música de Sorocaba – Sorocaba, BR

10/20/2017 Associação Cultural Cecíia – Sao Paulo, BR

11/04/2017 Xaninho Festival – Belém, BR

11/05/2017 TBA – Fortaleza, BR

11/10/2017 TBA – Mossoró, BR

11/11/2017 Festival DoSol – Natal, BR

11/12/2017 Festival DoSol – Natal, BR

11/14/2017 Sinewave Side Show – Natal, BR

11/15/2017 TBA – Joao Pessoa, BR

11/16/2017 Texas Bar – Recife, BR

11/17/2017 TBA – Aracaju, BR

11/18/2017 TBA – Salvador, BR

12/08/2017 Clash Club – São Paulo, BR w/ Neurosis

DEAFKIDS‘ Configuração Do Lamento is an untamed release, happy to juxtapose monolithic drone riffage with frantic polyrhythmic detours, the band citing the syncopated beats of African drums as a major influence. It is a guttural, scorched mutation of psychedelia, that similar intent of frying the listener’s perception, while void of anything approaching earthy wistfulness, wholly fluid in nature, paying no heed to any musical expectations other than the creator’s own internal logic. A bombardment of clanging percussion sits below relentless guitar battering, and a whole host of electronic tamperings, effects which in practice manage to further confound the proceedings. Using the term psychedelic in the absolute loosest sense is apt, as the band claims that “non-genre genres” are a chief source of inspiration, referencing anything from their own background in punk, right the way through to spiritual jazz, practically any form which allows the artist to experiment with the utter extremes of musical expression.

A key theme at the heart of this singular record is the crisis of identity within a colonized country, the conflict that arises when an imperialist culture is enforced, resulting in a drastic feeling of displacement. The music alone illuminates this theme, various contrasting influences seeping into the bands sound. As a project, they speak of the ramifications of cultural hegemony specific to Brazil. Though the contextual aspects of the band are fascinating, they also insist that with music, there is a vital importance in surrendering to a degree of “non-rationality, on the sense that it should not be used as a narrative resource for spreading verbal/mental ideas.” It’s this collision of political outrage set against complete bodily and mental release, that makes DEAFKIDS‘ Configuração Do Lamento an undoubtedly fearless and inspiring piece of work.

https://deafkidspunx.bandcamp.com

https://www.facebook.com/deafkidspunx

http://www.neurotrecordings.com

http://www.facebook.com/neurotrecordings

https://neurotrecordings.bandcamp.com

https://twitter.com/OfficialNeurot