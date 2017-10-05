DANCE GAVIN DANCE ANNOUNCE HEADLINE TOUR THIS DECEMBER

BAND PLAYING MOTHERSHIP IN ITS ENTIRETY

DANCE GAVIN DANCE will be hitting the road in December. On this headline run, the band will play its latest album Mothership, which was released a year ago this week, in its entirety. Support acts will be announced shortly.

VIP tickets are on sale now. General tickets go on sale on Friday, October 6.

Prior to the tour, the band will enter the studio to record its next album for Rise Records, tentatively due out in Spring 2018.

Clearly, Dance Gavin Dance will have a very busy and incredibly exciting end of 2017!

DANCE GAVIN DANCE DECEMBER 2017 TOUR DATES:

12/4 — Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor Reno, NV

12/5 — Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, NV

12/6 — The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

12/8 — Alamo City Music Hall San Antonio, TX

12/9 — Canton Hall Dallas, TX

12/10 — Warehouse Live Houston, TX

12/12 — The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM

12/13 — Nile Theatre Mesa, AZ

12/14 — Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA

12/15 — Ace Of Spades Sacramento, CA