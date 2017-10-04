The PROX Transmissions Collaboration by Dustin Bates and Peter David – graphic novel/sci-fi/rock-opera

Many of us have had that moment waking up where you?re not supposed to be or not knowing where you?re supposed to be, yet waking up there. Imagine taking it one step further and waking up knowing something is completely wrong and everything around you is upside down. Dr. Stephen Brown a college professor has awoken into his own personal film noire. Like one of those crazy dreams where you revisit that dream and try to put the pieces back together again. Dr. Brown is having to do this in reality and not inside his head.

What is worse all the while he?s trying to put his life back together he?s discovering that he was part of something big, life-changing, even humanity changing for that matter. As he follows clues, left strangely enough by his own hand, he continues to piece back together and begins to form a picture that depicts a dark reality for the future of humanity.

Dr. Brown knows one thing he?s part of humanities greatest discovery, one that proves there is life far from our lonely silent plant, however this life doesn?t seem to be so alien… and from the future.

Rich powerful friends, dead associates, and more on the side of humanity with a very dark vision… Dr. Stephen Brown has only begun a journey that will lead to a realization that he was part of this dark reality, but not anymore. Why? How? Who? Those clues left behind, written by his hand? Was just the beginning of events to come?

In conjunction with the release of ?The PROX Transmissions,? Dustin Bates and his band Starset, will be releasing the mother of all audio soundtracks. The album is the perfect companion to this SciFi thriller, big choruses, reflective silence, orchestra/electronic driven rock, which leads the reader along the journey of the Doctor as he rushes to put the pieces of his life and maybe even humanity back together, before it is too late.

Be sure to catch Mr. Bates and Mr. David at Comic Con New York this Friday Oct 6th in the Marvel Comic Booth between 11:30 and 12:00pm