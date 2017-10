Interview with Cannibal Corpse Interview Paul s01ep06

In an interview with SMNnews.com writer Mark Thompson, Cannibal Corpse drummerPaul Mazurkiewicz comments on 30 years in the business (and still crushing it), practicing vs jamming, touring and the writing process for the new album, transitioning from thrash to…

Enjoy the listen and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at (@smnnews, @hardrockcore69, @pags409) and on YouTube – SMNnews Digital!

by THE HARDROCKCORE