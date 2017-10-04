Experimental Post-Metal Group ZAIUS Streaming Entire New Album “Of Adoration”

Hear the Early Stream via Metal Injection| Pre-Order Here

New Album, Of Adoration, out this Friday, October 6, 2017 via Prosthetic Records

Chicago-based post-instrumental group ZAIUS are gearing up for the release of their debut LP, Of Adoration, out this coming Friday, October 6, 2017 via Prosthetic Records. The band is gracing fans with a special gift today – an early stream of the entire new album two days in advance! Listen to the entire new album now via Metal Injection: http://www.metalinjection.net/av/new-music/get-lost-in-zaius-colorfully-instrumental-world-with-its-new-album-of-adoration

Guitarist Ian McConnell says, “The response to Of Adoration has been overwhelmingly positive so far. We are excited to finally be able to share the fruits of our labor with the world and look forward to bringing them to a stage near you soon.”

Make sure to watch ZAIUS‘ entrancing new music video for their dynamic standout track, “Seirenes”, here: https://youtu.be/cN-crxJKT_8

Of Adoration was tracked at the start of 2017 with Jeff Edwards before being sent off to be mixed and mastered by Chris Common (Pelican, Mouth of the Architect, Minus the Bear). The record features eight tracks that peaks and valleys its way through over 40 minutes of music. Pre-orders are available here: www.smarturl.it/ZAIUS

Of Adoration track listing:

Phaneron

Echelon

Reformer

Sheepdog

Magnolia

Seirenes

Anicca

Colin

Formed in 2010, ZAIUS explores a lighter, more melodic side of the members’ musical tastes without abandoning the metal tendencies that come natural to them. ZAIUS first arrive on the scene withAll Your Friends Are Dead, the band’s 2011 debut EP, which showcased a fine mix of dense and morose guitar playing. 2013’s Divided By Tides EP came next and pushed things further, adding in soaring melodies. The album was met with glistening reviews, with MetalSucks proclaiming, “the world needs more instru-metal bands like ZAIUS, who steer completely clear of djent while still managing to bring the groove (via Maserati), atmospherics (via Constants, If These Trees Could Talk, etc) and the heavy (via Scale the Summit). Bomb.”

Illustrations for the album were created by Marald Van Haasteren (Baroness, Kylesa) whose style is as colorful and alive as these tracks were meant to be.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

10/20 Madison, WI @ The Frequency

10/21 Lombard, IL @ Brauerhouse

10/22 Lansing, MI @ Mac’s Bar (w/ Outrun the Sun)

11/03 Chicago, IL @ The Burlington (w/ Huntsmen)

ZAIUS is:

Jeremy Bellen – Bass

Dann Dolce – Guitar

Mike Imbordino – Drums

Ian McConnell – Guitar

ZAIUS online:

www.facebook.com/zaiustheband/