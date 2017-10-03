SONS OF TEXAS ANNOUNCE TOUR DATES – BAND TO OPEN FOR ALTER BRIDGE THIS NOVEMBER + DECEMBER

NEW ALBUM FORGED BY FORTITUDE OUT NOW

Fresh off a European run with Seether, SONS OF TEXAS have announced upcoming tour plans. The band will open for Alter Bridge and All That Remains this November and December. The band will also headline a hometown show at the Cin El Rey Theatre in McAllen, Texas on December 16.

The band released its new album Forged By Fortitude on September 22 through Razor & Tie. Leading into release, the band partnered with the government of their home state wherein a Sons of Texas visual is being posted at 11 transit stops in the Lone Star State. Alternative Press tracked the activity at all 11 stops. View the map here.

Sons of Texas U.S. tour dates are below; additional shows will be announced on the band’s social media platforms. The band will announce its 2018 tour schedule soon.

SONS OF TEXAS ON TOUR:

With Alter Bridge + All That Remains

11/24 Lake Buena Vista, FL House Of Blues

11/25 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

11/28 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

11/29 Birmingham, AL Iron City

12/1 Biloxi, MS. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

12/3 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theater

12/5 Dallas, TX House Of Blues

12/6 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

12/8 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

12/9 Madison, WI Orpheum Theatre

12/11 Rosemont, IL Joe’s Live

12/12 Kansas City, MO Voodoo Lounge

12/14 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

12/16 McAllen, TX Cin El Rey Theatre**

*Direct support to Alter Bridge

**Denotes headline show

ICYMI:

Watch the video for the album’s first single “Beneath the Riverbed” here.

Check out the song “Down in the Trenches” here.

ABOUT SONS OF TEXAS:

Proud disciples of Pantera, Alice In Chains, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and even Vicente Fernández, the McAllen, TX quintet Mark Morales [vocals], Mike Villareal [drums], Nick Villarreal [bass], Jon Olivarez [guitar], and Jes De Hoyos [guitar] rise up from the Rio Grande valley with a rollicking hard rock sound steeped in metallic intricacy, grunge soul, southern-fried blues, and just the right amount of Tejano spirit.