Doom rock legends THE OBSESSED have shared an acoustic performance of “The Way She Fly” recorded live at the Gibson Guitar Recording Studio in NYC.

The song is taken from the band’s legendary self-titled, debut album, set for reissue via Relapse Records and available for preorder below.

Watch the performance now via Revolver Magazine HERE.

Issues guitarist Scott “Wino” Weinrich, “The re-release of The Obsessed through Relapse was celebrated in the luxurious Gibson NYC facility with an opportunity for Brian and I to do a couple songs ‘wooden’… or acoustic. ‘The Way She Fly’ seemed to feel right. A gorgeous Gibson John Lennon mahogany acoustic guitar, Bri-dog grooving the cajon, and the warm natural room sound, was perfect. We hope you enjoy it.”

Listen to the remastered, studio version of “The Way She Fly” now via YouTube at THIS LOCATION.

THE OBSESSED’s self-titled reissue is due out November 17th on 2xCD, LP, 2xLP, and digital formats via Relapse Records. Physical bundles and digital preorders are available via Relapse Records HERE and streaming services at THIS LOCATION.

Originally released in 1990 and out-of-print for almost two decades, the now legendary debut album from THE OBSESSED comes completely remastered with previously unreleased bonus tracks, including the highly sought-after, previously unreleased four-track Concrete Cancer demo from , expanded artwork, never-before-seen photos, and extended liner notes from frontman Scott “Wino” Weinrich. This is the definitive edition of THE OBSESSED‘s self-titled debut, a true piece of doom history!

The deluxe 2xCD version of the record includes a bonus disc containing Concrete Cancer demo from 1984 and a full live set from 1985 in Washington, D.C.! The Concrete Cancer demo will also be available separately as a limited edition LP.

THE OBSESSED is currently in the midst of their fall headlining which kicked off on September 27th in Asheville, North Carolina and will conclude on October 27th in Baltimore, Maryland. Direct support will be provided by Cobalt and Iron Tongue on select dates. Additionally, the band will join Clutch and Devin Townsend Project for a winter run of shows to close out the year. See all confirmed dates below.

THE OBSESSED [remaining dates]:

10/02/2017 Lost Well – Austin, TX ^

10/03/2017 Lolas – Ft. Worth, TX ^

10/05/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV

10/07/2017 Cal Jam – San Bernardino, CA – REALLY THE ONLY SoCal Date?! 10/08/2017 Elbo Room – San Francisco, CA * 10/09/2017 Old Nicks – Eugene, OR * 10/10/2017 Bossanova Ballroom – Portland, OR Lost Well – Austin, TX ^Lolas – Ft. Worth, TX ^Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NVCal Jam – San Bernardino, CA – REALLY THE ONLY SoCal Date?!

10/12/2017 Studio Seven – Seattle, WA *

10/13/2017 The Pin – Spokane, WA *

10/16/2017

10/17/2017 Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI *

10/18/2017 Barauerhaus – Lombard, IL *

10/19/2017 Woodward Theater – Cincinnati, OH *

10/20/2017 Trixies – Louisville, KY *

10/21/2017 Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA *

10/24/2017 Saint Vitus – Brooklyn, NY *

10/25/2017 The Cafe at Parlor – Newport, RI *

10/26/2017 Voltage Lounge – Philadelphia, PA *

10/27/2017 Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD *

^ w/ Iron Tongue

* w/ Cobalt

w/ Clutch, Devin Townsend Project:

11/29/2017 Cone Denim Entertainment – Greensboro, NC

12/01/2017 House Of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC

12/02/2017 Revolution – St. Petersburg, FL

12/03/2017 Revolution – Fort Lauderdale, FL

12/05/2017 Backyard Stage @ St. Augustine Amphitheater – St. Augustine, FL

12/06/2017 Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL

12/08/2017 Varsity Theater – Baton Rouge, LA

12/09/2017 The Aztec Theater – San Antonio, TX

12/10/2017 House Of Blues – Houston, TX

12/12/2017 Gillioz Theater – Springfield, MO

12/13/2017 Bourbon Theater – Lincoln, NE

12/15/2017 Limelight Eventplex – Peoria, IL

12/16/2017 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

12/27/2017 Upstate Concert Hall – Clifton Park, NY

12/28/2017 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

12/29/2017 The National – Richmond, VA

12/30/2017 The International – Knoxville, TN

12/31/2017 Express Live – Columbus, OH Studio Seven – Seattle, WA *The Pin – Spokane, WA * 7th St . Entry – Minneapolis, MN *Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI *Barauerhaus – Lombard, IL *Woodward Theater – Cincinnati, OH *Trixies – Louisville, KY *Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA *Saint Vitus – Brooklyn, NY *The Cafe at Parlor – Newport, RI *Voltage Lounge – Philadelphia, PA *Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD *^ w/ Iron Tongue* w/ CobaltCone Denim Entertainment – Greensboro, NCHouse Of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SCRevolution – St. Petersburg, FLRevolution – Fort Lauderdale, FLBackyard Stage @ St. Augustine Amphitheater – St. Augustine, FLVinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FLVarsity Theater – Baton Rouge, LAThe Aztec Theater – San Antonio, TXHouse Of Blues – Houston, TXGillioz Theater – Springfield, MOBourbon Theater – Lincoln, NELimelight Eventplex – Peoria, ILMarathon Music Works – Nashville, TNUpstate Concert Hall – Clifton Park, NYStarland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJThe National – Richmond, VAThe International – Knoxville, TNExpress Live – Columbus, OH

THE OBSESSED was formed in the late 1970s in Potomac, Maryland by legendary guitarist Scott “Wino” Weinrich (Saint Vitus, Spirit Caravan). The band spawned in the realm of musicians/artists such as Black Sabbath, Frank Zappa, The Dictators, and The Stooges. The earliest lineup consisted of Wino, bassist Mark Laue, guitarist John Reese, and drummer Dave Flood. In 1983, Wino took over vocal duties and the band became a three-piece to record the Sodden Jackal EP.

The band broke up in the late ’80s after Wino moved to California to join Saint Vitus. At that time, a German label, Hellhound Records, and the booking agency that had signed Saint Vitus, released The Obsessed, originally recorded in 1985, prompting Wino to reform THE OBSESSED. After multiple lineup changes, the band signed to Columbia Records in 1994 to release their third and final album, The Church Within. Despite highly acclaimed reviews, THE OBSESSED would breakup following the release, seeing Wino forming Spirit Caravan (then Shine) and other projects.

In September 2011, THE OBSESSED returned to the stage at Roadburn Festival with The Church Within‘s legendary lineup (featuring Wino, Greg Rogers, and Guy Pinhas). The band played a few more reunion shows over the next couple years at Hellfest Open Air 2012 and Maryland Deathfest XI in May 2013 with bassist Reid Raley.

Wino announced the full-time return of THE OBSESSED in March 2016 and the band’s official signing to Relapse Records to record the follow up to The Church Within. The new lineup originally consisted of Spirit Caravan bassist Dave Sherman and Wino’s longtime friend and former road crew member Brian Costantino (drums). On October 31st, 2016, Wino announced another new lineup change for THE OBSESSED, including Bruce Falkinburg (bass) and Seraphim (guitar), making that the first time the band had been a four piece in over thirty-five years.

Early this year, THE OBSESSED unleashed Sacred, the band’s first studio album in over twenty years. With renewed energy and purpose, THE OBSESSED sounds heavier and more relevant than ever before. On Sacred, the band doubles down on enormous, heaving riffs and pummeling low-end across twelve tracks of eternal doom. Rounded out by Wino’s lyrical honesty and iconic throaty vocals, Sacred is an album that further pushes THE OBSESSED into the annals of heavy metal history, well worth the two-plus decade wait. The band will perform once again as three piece featuring Wino, Reid Raley and Brian Costantino.

http://www.facebook.com/ TheObsessedOfficial

http://www.Instagram.com/ theobsessedofficial

http://www.Twitter.com/ theobssesedofc

http://www.relapse.com

http://www.relapserecords. bandcamp.com

http://www.facebook.com/ RelapseRecords

http://www.twitter.com/ RelapseRecords