MIKE SPREITZER FROM DEVILDRIVER INTERVIEW

In an interview with SMNnews.com writer Mark Thompson, DEVILDRIVER guitarist MIKE SPREITZER comments on the current tour, surfing, dogs, food and coffee in Australia, as well as his ‘gag order’ about the upcoming ‘Outlaw Country Covers’ album from Devildriver.

by THE HARDROCKCORE