xXx FANZINE 1983-88: HARDCORE & PUNK IN THE EIGHTIES IS AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER

ANTHOLOGY OUT THIS NOVEMBER

The long awaited, 288-page 11″ x 11″ book, xXx Fanzine 1983-88: Hardcore & Punk In The Eighties, is available for pre-order here.

The book is a nearly four-years-in-the-making project between Bridge Nine owner, Chris Wrenn, and Mike Gitter, who self-published xXx as a teenager during hardcore’s rise to prominence in the 1980s. xXx chronicled that musical and cultural explosion in the underground, the shockwaves of which are still being felt today. It’s a musical and cultural revolution seen through Gitter’s words and the pages of one of Boston’s most beloved DIY zines.

Spanning an era that encompasses the generation-galvanizing likes of Minor Threat and SS Decontrol all the way to the Cro-Mags and Fugazi (with pit stops along the way for the Punk-Metal crossover, Youth Crew, Washington D.C.’s Revolution Summer and the No-Wave explosion of Swans and Sonic Youth ? amongst others), xXx Fanzine 1983-88 is a portrait of music in motion ? told through reprinted fanzine pages, hundreds of largely unseen photographs and over 100 then-and-now interviews from key movers including Ian MacKaye, Keith Morris and Milo Aukerman.

In addition to the book itself, the pre-order also includes a 64-page, limited accompanying book that reprints all three issues of Gitter’s pre-xXx zine, Suburban Mucus, as well as a clutch of photos and flyers from the golden era of hardcore in Boston that couldn’t fit into the book itself.

Add to that two eye-popping posters and a limited vinyl pressing of a 19-song compilation, Still Having Their Say, that accompanies xXx Fanzine 1983-88? and this pre-order is as packed with plenty of extras that celebrate xXx‘s past, present and future!





xXx Fanzine/Still Having Their Say Compilation Track Listing:

1. Strife ? Who Are You? (Void)

2. Done Dying ? Blending In (Government Issue)

3. letlive ? Fix Me (Black Flag)

4. Trial ? Money (Embrace)

5. H2O ? Safe (Dag Nasty)

6. Nomads ? How, When, Where/The Eliminator (Crucifix/Agnostic Front)

7. Walter Schriefels ? Society Sucker (Agnostic Front)

8. Tombs ? Kiss of Steel (Samhain)

9. Voivod ? Man In The Trees Live w/ Danny Kubinski (Die Kreuzen)

10. AEGES ? Hungry Child (Corrosion of Conformity)

11. Last Light ? A Wish To Dream (Uniform Choice)

12. Jesse Leach ? Salad Days (Minor Threat)

13. Fuck You Pay Me ? Religious Wars (Subhumans)

14. Shai Hulud? Raw Power (Raw Power)

15. True Rivals ? Coolidge (Descendents)

16. Fu Manchu? When The Shit Hits The Fan (Circle Jerks)

17. Gallows? The Possibility of Life’s Destruction (Discharge)

18. American Nightmare ?It’s The Limit (Cro-Mags)

19. Riverboat Gamblers ?Dicks Hate The Police (Dicks)