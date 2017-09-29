Vans Warped Tour Favorites BARB WIRE DOLLS Kick Off US Tour Next Friday, October 6! Featuring Support from Russia’s SVETLANAS and Korea’s 57

BARB WIRE DOLLS at Vans Warped Tour 2017

Don’t miss this — the energy never stops! The hottest new band on the international rock circuit, BARB WIRE DOLLS, hit the road on another massive tour starting this Friday, October 6 in Laguna Niguel, CA! Following up on their huge stint on this past summer’s legendary Vans Warped Tour, this time the band is headlining with support from controversial Russian rockers Svetlanas and Korea’s massive 57. The femme-charged line-up will hit over 40 cities, including San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas and New York during its run. Tickets are available via individual venues.

Check out what Sugarbuzz Magazine recently had to say about BARB WIRE DOLLS: Every few years or so a band comes along that changes the music landscape. They are different from the other bands that are out there. They bring something new and exciting to an otherwise generic music scene that the public has grown tired of. The Beatles did this, The Sex Pistols did this, Guns N’ Roses did this, Nirvana did this. But for the past 20 years no band has been able to stand out from their predecessors. No band has been able to re-ignite the music scene, to bring back the energy it once had… that is until now. With their sound, their look, and their attitude, BARB WIRE DOLLS are going to do what no band has been able to do within the last two decades… take the music industry by storm.

BARB WIRE DOLLS U.S. Headline Tour + Svetlanas & 57 – TOUR DATES:

10/6 – Laguna Niguel, CA @ Karman Bar

10/7 – Lake Elsinore, CA @ PK’s Roadhouse

10/8 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Club

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

10/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

10/12 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s

10/14 – Fife, WA @ Louie G’s Pizza

10/15 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Club X

10/18 – Colorado Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

10/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

10/21 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

10/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

10/26 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/27 – Akron, OH @ Musica

10/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Melody Inn

10/29 – Millvale, PA @ Funhouse at Mr Smalls

10/31 – Washington, DC @ The Pinch

11/1 – New York, NY @ Bowery Electric

11/2 – Somerville, MA @ Thunder Road

11/3 – Manchester, NH @ Jewel Night Club

11/4 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall – Lounge

11/5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

11/7 – Baltimore, MD @ The Depot

11/8 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

11/9 – Valdosta, GA @ Ashley Street Station

11/10 – Satellite Beach, FL @ Sports Page

11/11 – Lake Worth, FL @ Propaganda

11/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

11/14 – Huntsville, AL @ SideTracks Music Hall

11/15 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

11/16 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Green Room

11/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Korova

11/18 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

11/19 – Lubbock, TX @ Depot Obar Live

11/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

11/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar

11/24 – San Diego, CA @ Space – The Hideout

11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

BARB WIRE DOLLS are touring in support of their brand new album, Rub My Mind. The 13-track album was recorded in the Joshua Tree desert at legendary studio Rancho De La Luna in California, where Iggy Pop and Queens Of The Stone Age made their seminal albums. Produced and mixed by Jay Baumgardner (Evanescene, John Fogerty, Bush), Rub My Mind is a collection of thirteen eclectic tracks that reflect on the state of our world, how to deal with it – and how to escape it! Songs like “Desert Song” and “Back in the U.S.S.A” were inspired by The Beatles, and others by additional greats of rock n’ roll, with a flavor all their own injected into the mix. Dedicated to legend Lemmy, the album is an exciting retro cocktail of late ’70s influenced punk and ’90s grunge refracted through the prism of 2017. Order here.

Check out new tracks and videos from Rub My Mind:

“Back in the U.S.S.A.” music video: https://youtu.be/1xLkwc7N5OA

“If I Fall” track stream: https://youtu.be/M9geBHF_sF0

Hailing from an artist commune on the island of Crete, BARB WIRE DOLLS sold everything they owned and left crisis-ridden Greece in 2010 for Los Angeles, at the invite of legendary KROQ DJ Rodney Bingenheimer. The band’s electrifying rock did not go unnoticed by the elder statesman of the Sunset Strip, the incomparable, irreplaceable Lemmy Kilmister of

Motörhead. After seeing BARB WIRE DOLLS live, Lemmy took an immediate interest in the band and had them signed to the Motörhead Music record label.

BARB WIRE DOLLS Online:

Website: www.barbwiredolls.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/BarbWireDolls

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/barbwiredolls/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/barbwiredolls

PHOTO: Photo Flash Focus