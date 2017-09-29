TETRARCH Streaming Entire New Album, “Freak”, Out Today Listen Now via Guitar World Order Freak via iTunes, Amazon or Google Play

TETRARCH have spent the last several months proving their unmatched star power with the release of several top-notch anthems and touring with notable bands such as DevilDriver, 36 Crazyfists, Cane Kill and Uncured. Today marks the highest peak of their year the release of their brand new full-length album, Freak. Take a listen to the album, streaming in its entirety now via Guitar World: http://www.guitarworld.com/artist-news/tetrarch-unveils-new-album-freak%E2%80%94album-stream/31844

Lead guitarist Diamond Rowe says, We are so excited to finally release Freak to the world. We have worked so hard on this record for the last year and we are so happy to share it with everyone! We tried a lot of new things on this record and there’s a little something for everyone. Big leaps musically for this band!

Freak is available to order now via iTunes, Amazon or Google Play. Merch bundles are also available via www.tetrarchmusic.com and the band’s Facebook page (see below), featuring several options. See to the right for a sample image.

With one listen it’s clear – TETRARCH oozes raw, unbridled skill. The band’s new album, Freak, amplifies the band’s tried-and-true blend of intense metalcore riffage and driving drums with the dark vibes and haunting choruses of hooky modern hard rock. TETRARCH‘s most cited influences – ranging from bands such as heavy metal giants Slipknot and Trivium to hard rock darlings Mudvayne and Linkin Park – are evident but never replicated, as they stay true to their own unique mixture that appeals to any heavy music fan.

Freak was recorded with seasoned producer Dave Otero (Cattle Decaptitation, Allegeon, Khemmis) at the helm, who brought out the band’s profound heaviness without sacrificing the catchy, melodic edge that has hooked the band’s impressive underground fanbase. The resulting sound is crushing enough to fit on any heavy metal bill, but catchy enough to land confidently in commercial radio rotation.

Stay tuned for more coming soon from TETRARCH!

Freak track listing:

1) Freak

2) Spit

3) Pull the Trigger

4) Mary

5) Oddity

6) Break the Trend

7) Please Let Me Be

8) Torn Apart

TETRARCH is:

Josh Fore – vocals/guitar

Diamond Rowe – lead guitar

Ryan Lerner – bass

Ruben Limas – drums

TETRARCH online:

www.facebook.com/tetrarchmusic