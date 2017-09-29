STREET SECTS’ ‘RAT JACKET’ NOW STREAMING IN FULL The 4-song follow-up to 2016’s End Position will be released via The Flenser on Friday, 10/6. On tour in North America now!

With each release we get a deeper and clearer view of their unique vision and ingenuity. Destroy/Exist

Rat Jacket is an essential puzzle piece in Street Sects?s journey to further refine their sound. Heavy Blog

With the sonic whiplash of 2016s End Position still looming, noisecore duo Street Sects have returned with a new 12-inch. Rat Jacket, a 4-song 12inch, thrashes and roils through a din of brisk samples and melodic turbulence. Over a week ahead of its official release and as the band embarks on a North American tour, Rat Jacket can be streamed in full today via Post-Punk.

Not quite a follow-up to their fervently acclaimed End Position, Rat Jacket sidesteps gnashing noise in favor of indulgent post-punk. Edges have been softened, melodies are decked with hooks, and Leo Ashline?s wanton vocals have been thrust front-and-center. Delving into loyalty, trust, betrayal, paranoia, and the innate selfishness of man, Street Sects have lost none of their grit amidst Rat Jackets aural detour.

Street Sects formed in 2013 after vocalist Leo Ashline emerged from the fog of a thirteen year battle with addiction and began collaborating with friend and multi-instrumentalist Shaun Ringsmuth. Aching for catharsis, the duo embraced the experimental attitude and disillusionment of early industrial music pioneers, eschewing traditional rock music instrumentation and arrangement in favor of modern sampling technology and harsh electronics.

Rat Jacket is due out October 6 via The Flenser. Catch the duo on tour now; they’ll be supporting hip-hop/noise pioneers Dälek as of October 2nd:

STREET SECTS ON TOUR:

September 29 Kansas City, MO @ TBA

September 30 St. Louis, MO @ Way Out Club

October 1 Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlies

October 2 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *

October 3 Fayetteville, NC @ Drunk Horse *

October 4 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

October 5 New Orleans, LA @ Poor Boys *

October 6 Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club *

October 7 Houston, TX @ Walter?s *

October 8 Austin, TX @ Lost Well *

October 10 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

October 11 Tempe, AZ @ The Underground *

October 12 Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar *

October 13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Resident *

October 14 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

October 15 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

October 17 Denver, CO @ Marquis *

October 18 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews *

October 19 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

October 20 Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club *

October 21 Cleveland, OH @ Locker Room at Mahall?s *

October 23 Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck *

October 24 Syracuse, NY @ Sparks Art Space *

October 25 Boston, MA @ Once Ballroom *

October 26 Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory *

October 28 Norfolk, VA @ Charlie?s American Cafe

October 29 Asheville, NV @ Static Age Records

* w/ Dälek

