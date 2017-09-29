Starset will be attending this year’s New York Comic Con on Friday, October 6



An ambitious project, the likes of which I think we can safely say we’ve never seen before: A Marvel Comics-backed hybrid graphic novel/sci-fi/rock opera? it’s pretty wild, fun, stuff. -Vice Motherboard



This week Vice Motherboard features an exclusive peek into Starset and Marvel’s ‘The PROX Transmissions’ comic as well as an audio soundtrack here: https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/d3y4vv/the-prox-transmissions

The all-new original 88-page graphic novel is a unique collaboration with Dustin Bates, lead singer of rock band Starset, and fan-favorite writer Peter David (Ben Reilly: Scarlet Spider, Spider-Verse). The comic is inspired by the likes of Nikola Tesla and Carl Sagan, and Starset?s albums.

To promote the release, Starset will participate in a signing at the Marvel Booth from 11:30am-12:00pm.