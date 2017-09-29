Interview w/Jim Rota of Fireball Ministry & Show Dates

Jim Rota was a driv’n & fill’n me in on the latest release and upcoming shows, band history, their private Spinal Tap, Button up 501s, git’n stoned and drink’n beer, Cover’n Aerosmith (which btw is a cover to be proud of) and others, Earl Grey tea, Swelter’n SoCal mid day sun, 20 years, not a one and done band. See/hear interview here

Live set and album signing to celebrate the release of Remember The Story – the new album coming out on Cleopatra Records 10/6 and first with new bassist Scott Reeder (KYUSS). The album will be available at Amoeba for the in-store signing a day early.

Performing next at Cal Jam ’17 on October 7th in San Bernardino.

From the beginning, Fireball Ministry has aggressively steered clear of pretension, throwing down analog-soaked, bottom-heavy tunes, and tipping a hat toward timeless hard rock, without ever descending into the depths of mere retread or throwaway novelty swill.

Remember the Story, the band?s first album in nearly seven years, delivers the band?s tried and true signature stomp and fuzzy swing with an even broader scope and deeper emotional range. The album mines the depths of loss, pain, and confusion, exorcising demons with the spirited uplift this kind of music best delivers.

Fireball Ministry?s first album with Cleopatra Records pairs them with producer/mixer Paul Fig, the engineer behind important records from Alice In Chains and Ghost. Sabbath soaked rhythms, Priest worshipping melodies, and no-nonsense Thin Lizzy mayhem collide in the Hollywood, California band, a group that has humbly but confidently flown the flag for rock authenticity since the hard-partying year of 1999.

The list of legendary icons that have invited Fireball Ministry to share their stages reads like a crucial discography of desert island riffs: Blue Oyster Cult, Uriah Heap, Alice Cooper, Judas Priest, Slayer, Danzig, Anthrax, Rob Zombie, Motörhead, Dio, Megadeth, and Zakk Wylde?s tribute trio, Zakk Sabbath. They?re an essential part of the festival landscape, regularly appearing at crucial events like Psycho Las Vegas and Motörhead?s Motörboat cruise.

The WWE and the people who made Sons of Anarchy are among the true believers who?ve adopted Fireball Ministry anthems as battle cries in their programming. Songs like ?The Broken,? ?Sundown,? ?Turn to Stone,? ?King, ?Flatline,? and ?Kick Back? are certified modern classics for any self-respecting acolyte of loud amplifiers.

Fireball Ministry has truth and rock n? roll valor imprinted in their DNA, with a mixture of East Coast and Midwestern roots stirred into their California melting pot.

James A. Rota II is a one-man creative arsenal, with production credits in music, film, and TV, including the Emmy nominated HBO series Sonic Highways. He?s part of The Company Band alongside members of Clutch, CKY, and Fu Manchu. Rota?s fellow cofounder/guitarist Emily J. Burton is also a highly skilled creative talent, moonlighting with her Dutch Hollow General jewelry company. Scott Reeder has several producer credits to his name and is best known as the former bassist of stoner/doom legends Kyuss and The Obsessed. John Oreshnick?s Angel City Drum Works is an integral part of Southern California?s music scene, with his facilities doubling as Fireball Ministry?s base of operations.

For nearly two decades, a subversive clandestine cadre of true believers from all walks of life has spread the good word about the band. Fireball Ministry asked an important question with their debut in 1999: Ou Est La Rock? In 2001 they released an EP on Small Stone, FMEP, enlisting the bass rumblings of Brad Davis (Fu Manchu). Four years later, the rumble rang louder from the underground, with MTV News taking notice of The Second Great Awakening (Nuclear Blast). Their Rock Is Not Our Rock (Century Media), released in 2005, was recorded at Dave Grohl?s 606 West studios, and like their previous album, produced by genre legend Nick Raskulinecz (Rush, Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains). In 2010, Fireball Ministry released their self-titled fourth studio album Fireball Ministry (Restricted), produced by Andrew Alekel (Clutch, Fu Manchu).

Fireball Ministry remains determined to define success on their own terms, forging ahead with lives free from artistic compromise. Never forget to Remember the Story.

James A. Rota II Vocals/Guitar

Emily J. Burton Guitar/Backing Vocals

Scott Reeder Bass

John Oreshnick Drums