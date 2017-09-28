Monster Energy Aftershock Band Performance Times Announced For California’s Biggest Rock Festival Saturday, October 21 & Sunday, 10/22 At Discovery Park In Sacramento, CA

Band performance times and expanded onsite experiences have been announced for the sixth annual Monster Energy Aftershock–California’s biggest rock festival–Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 at Discovery Park, near downtown Sacramento, CA. Nine Inch Nails, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Zakk Wylde, A Perfect Circle, Five Finger Death Punch, Run The Jewels, Stone Sour, Marilyn Manson, and Mastodon top a bill of more than 35 artists performing on three stages.

Monster Energy Aftershock is the final event of the Fall For All festival series, created by Danny Wimmer Presents, which kicks off this weekend (September 30 & October 1) at Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY.

Band performance times for Monster Energy Aftershock are as follows:

Saturday, October 21 Monster Energy Stage The BlackCraft Stage 8:20 PM Nine Inch Nails 7:15 PM A Perfect Circle 6:20 PM Run The Jewels 5:25 PM Mastodon 4:35 PM Stone Sour 3:50 PM Gojira 3:10 PM Eagles of Death Metal 2:30 PM Highly Suspect 1:55 PM Nothing More 1:20 PM Anti-Flag 12:45 PM Greta Van Fleet 12:10 PM Deap Vally 11:40 AM 1 AMVRKA Capital Stage 5:30 PM Tech N9ne 4:25 PM August Burns Red 3:20 PM Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes 2:10 PM Code Orange 1:10 PM He Is Legend 12:15 PM Joyous Wolf Sunday, October 22 Monster Energy Stage The BlackCraft Stage 7:35 PM Ozzy Osbourne featuring Zakk Wylde 6:30 PM Five Finger Death Punch 5:35 PM Marilyn Manson 4:45 PM Halestorm 4:00 PM In This Moment 3:20 PM Hollywood Undead 2:45 PM Of Mice & Men 2:10 PM Suicidal Tendencies 1:40 PM Beartooth 1:10 PM Starset 12:40 PM New Years Day 12:10 PM Black Map Capital Stage 4:50 PM Steel Panther 3:50 PM Fozzy 2:50 PM Power Trip 1:50 PM DED 12:50 PM Them Evils

In addition to music, Monster Energy Aftershock offers many onsite experiences, including artist signings at the Monster Energy Experience, along with beverage sampling and prime viewing from the Monster Energy viewing deck. Fans can get the full VIP treatment at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort VIP Lounge, participate in some rock ?n? roll philanthropy at Take Me Home animal rescue and Fxck Cancer / Dyin 2 Live, and check out activations from Coors Light and Heavy Grass. Other highlights include:

Caduceus Wine Garden : This wine garden will highlight Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, owned by Arizona resident Maynard James Keenan, co-founder of international recording acts TOOL, A Perfect Circle, and PUSCIFER. Having already dove headfirst into this venture, Maynard found out from a distant relative that wine making is in his blood. His Great Grandfather, “Spirito” Marzo, had vineyards and made wine in Venaus, Italy, just North of Turino in Piemonte.

Website: https://caduceus.org/

The Music Experience : The Music Experience features all the elements that are involved in making music in a professional band setting. The interactive exhibit features guitars, basses, amps, drums, keyboards, and electronic gear that are used by today’s most popular bands. After laying your hands on the hottest equipment available, you will walk away feeling like a rock star and you may even see one there, too! Come and meet your favorite band members from the festival at the Music Experience Tent. You can win free amps, free guitars and get tons of other free stuff, as well.

Website: http://themusicexperience.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheMusicExp

Instagram: www.instagram.com/tmexp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/themusicxp

Monster Energy Aftershock Eats will feature nearly 20 food vendors, including:

Angry Bird Grill (chicken & turkey on a medieval hand-forged iron grill) ? Bacon MANia (bacon-topped sandwiches, sides & desserts) ? Barrett?s Burgers (specialty burgers) ? Barrett?s Sliders (specialty sliders on sweet Hawaiian buns) ? Big Joe?s BBQ (smoked & grilled meats & classic BBQ sides) ? Bubba?s BBQ (BBQ & funnel cakes) ? Cousins Maine Lobster (fresh Maine lobster) ? Dippin? Dots Ice Cream (flash frozen ice cream beads) ? Dog Town(gourmet hot dogs, burgers, & more) ? Drewski?s Hot Rod Sandwiches (sandwiches & tater tots) ? Florez Bar And Grill (Mexican) ? La Mex Taqueria (tacos, burritos & tortas) ? Mac Attack (mac n cheese variations) ? Monster Fries & Sandwiches (crispy, meat-topped garlic fries & more) Mount Olympus (a variety of Mediterranean delights) ? Sausage King (gourmet sausage) ? Smokin Hot Pizza (wood fired pizza) ? Spicy Pie Pizza (spicy pizza, fresh-squeezed lemonade & fresh-brewed iced tea) ? Xochimilco Mexican (giant burritos, tacos & Super Nachos, plus BBQ?d oysters)

Weekend and single day tickets for Monster Energy Aftershock, as well as General Admission ticket 4-packs, are on sale now at www.aftershockconcert.com. VIP ticket packages are sold out. A limited number of VIP and GA hotel packages are still available while supplies last. Discounted hotel rates are also available through Curadora. Visit aftershockconcert.com for details.

Monster Energy Aftershock is again offering a Park & Ride shuttle program, as parking at Discovery Park is extremely limited. Each Park & Ride ticket includes parking at Sleep Train Arena and a non-stop shuttle directly to the festival site. Festivalgoers are encouraged to carpool to Sleep Train Arena and save. A very limited number of premium parking spots in the Natomas Corporate Center lot directly across from Discovery Park are available for purchase. For all pricing and more details, visit http://aftershockconcert.com/parking-shuttles/.

Monster Energy Aftershock is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, a producer of some of the biggest rock festivals in America, including Rock On The Range, Louder Than Life, Monster Energy Welcome To Rockville, Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion, Bourbon & Beyond, Chicago Open Air, Monster Energy Rock Allegiance, Monster Energy Fort Rock, Northern Invasion, and more.

Sponsors for Monster Energy Aftershock include: Monster Energy, Coors Light, The Music Experience, Thunder Valley, Take Me Home, Fxck Cancer / Dyin 2 Live, Heavy Grass, BlackCraft Cult, Ace of Spades, Roadrunner Records, Century Media, Razor & Tie, Fearless Records, Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, Zippo, CHRGR, California?s Finest and Juxtapoz.

For more on Fall For All, visit: www.TheFallForAll.com.

