KUBLAI KHAN + DECIBEL PREMIERE VIDEO FOR “B.C.” BAND TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM NOMAD ON 9/29 + TOURING THIS FALL

Kublai Khan and Decibel have teamed up to premiere the video for “B.C.” Go here to watch the video and to learn the meaning behind the song, as explained by vocalist Matthew Honeycutt.

The band will release its upcoming album and Rise Records debut Nomad tomorrow, September 29. Pre-orders are live here.

Kublai Khan are currently on a headline run with No Zodiac, Left Behind, I Am, and Great American Ghost. The band has also announced two dates supporting Hatebreed in its native Texas in late October.

All Kublai Khan tour dates are below.

ICYMI:

The band previously dropped “The Hammer.” Watch + listen here.

Kublai Khan and Alternative Press teamed up to premiere the brand new song + video for “Belligerent.” Watch it here and read the exclusive interview with Honeycutt.

KUBLAI KHAN ON TOUR:

9.28.17 Freehold, NJ GameChanger World

9.29.17 Brooklyn, NY The Knitting Factory

9.30.17 Gaithersburg, MD Raw Ink Live

10.1.17 Richmond, VA The Canal Club

10.3.17 Chapel Hill, NC Local 506

10.4.17 Atlanta, GA Drunken Unicorn

10.5.17 Tampa, FL Crowbar

10.6.17 Orlando, FL Backbooth

10.7.17 Jacksonville, FL Nighthawks

10.9.17 Little Rock, AR The Building

10.11.17 San Antonio, TX Jack’s Patio Bar

10.12.17 Austin, TX Come and Take It Live

10.26.17 Houston, TX Proof Bar*

10.27.17 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey*

*Supporting Hatebreed