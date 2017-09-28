ELECTRIC WIZARD + NOISEY PREMIERE VIDEO FOR “SEE YOU IN HELL” — WATCH!

Thursday, September 28, 2017


NINTH STUDIO ALBUM WIZARD BLOODY WIZARD OUT ON 10/10

UK cult legends ELECTRIC WIZARD have teamed up with Noisey to premiere the video for the new song “See You in Hell, which singer/guitarist Jus Osborn called “the most brutally simple and Neanderthal song ever.”

The song appears on Wizard Bloody Wizard, the long-anticipated new LP, which is full of cranium-crushing bludgeon rock ? a relentless aural brain rape and, like the band’s beloved vintage horror/exploitation movies, definitely not for those of a nervous disposition.

Wizard Bloody Wizard arrives via Witchfinder/Spinefarm on November 10

ELECTRIC WIZARD ARE:

Jus Oborn   guitar/vocals
Liz Buckingham   guitar
Simon Poole   drums
Clayton Burgess   bass

