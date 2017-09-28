ELECTRIC WIZARD + NOISEY PREMIERE VIDEO FOR “SEE YOU IN HELL” — WATCH!
NINTH STUDIO ALBUM WIZARD BLOODY WIZARD OUT ON 10/10
UK cult legends ELECTRIC WIZARD have teamed up with Noisey to premiere the video for the new song “See You in Hell,“ which singer/guitarist Jus Osborn called “the most brutally simple and Neanderthal song ever.”
Watch and listen here.
The song appears on Wizard Bloody Wizard, the long-anticipated new LP, which is full of cranium-crushing bludgeon rock ? a relentless aural brain rape and, like the band’s beloved vintage horror/exploitation movies, definitely not for those of a nervous disposition.
Wizard Bloody Wizard arrives via Witchfinder/Spinefarm on November 10
ELECTRIC WIZARD ARE:
Jus Oborn guitar/vocals
Liz Buckingham guitar
Simon Poole drums
Clayton Burgess bass