Latest Full-Length Album, Haeresis, out Now via Prosthetic Records

Spanish blackened extreme metal band NOCTEM released their 2016 full-length album, Haeresis, via Prosthetic Records to great buzz. Earlier this year, the band followed up with a separate digital single, “A Cruce Salus”, giving fans a taste of what’s soon to come. Now, the band is thrilled to reveal their brand new music video for the track, via Metal Injection. The video, which features blistering black & white live performance footage, can be viewed here: http://www.metalinjection.net/video/get-blackened-on-stage-with-noctems-new-video-for-a-cruce-salus

The live performance footage in the video was filmed by Metalovisión at three festivals in Spain this past summer – Rock Arena, Resurrection Fest, and Leyendas del Rock.

The band says, “‘A Cruce Salus’ is the last track we composed and a bridge between our latest full length Haeresis and our upcoming record. We decided to record some of the festivals where we performed this summer to capture the energy of the band in our live show, which is outstandingly fast, ravenous and full of anger.”

NOCTEM have dominated the stage and studio for over 15 years, with two demos, one live LP and four albums under their belts. The band has performed internationally with artists such as Marduk, Enthroned, Impiety, Napalm Death, Samael, Gorgoroth, Nargaroth, Keep of Kalessin, Taake, Immolation, Vomitory, Malevolent Creation, Incantation, Hate, Ragnarok, Melechesh and many more.

The band’s latest album, Haeresis, presents a haunting aural account of their home country’s grotesque and obscene history during the Spanish Inquisition throughout 1500 A.C. stretched out over ten menacing tracks. NOCTEM self-recorded Haeresis in 2016 at Fireworks Studios (Valencia) before sending the album for mixing and mastering by Tore Stjerna (Watain, Valkyrja) at Sweden’s Necromorbus Studios. WeLoveMetal.com called the album, “easily one of the heaviest and most extreme albums” of 2016.

NOCTEM is:

Beleth – Vocals

Exo – Guitars

Varu – Bass

Voor – Drums

