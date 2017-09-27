WE CAME AS ROMANS RELEASE “LOST IN THE MOMENT” VIDEO COLD LIKE WAR OUT 10/20 THROUGH SHARPTONE RECORDS

We Came As Romans have released the video for the new song “Lost in the Moment.” Watch and listen here.

“This song is about not getting caught in the monotony and routine of life,” said bassist Andy Glass. “Being able to truly experience every day, instead of cruising on autopilot watching life pass you by. Making the conscious effort of breathing life in, taking a risk, or being adventurous. We tried to portray this in our video with various colors and objects. The box and the static represents being trapped in routine. The colors and the ink effects represent the feeling of breaking free. Because at the end of the day, you’re the only one to blame for not putting the effort forth to make the most out of each day.”

The band will release its much-anticipated fifth album Cold Like War on October 20 through SharpTone Records.

Listen to and watch the video for the title track here.

COLD LIKE WAR TRACK LISTING:

Vultures With Clipped Wings Cold Like War Two Hands Lost in the Moment Foreign Fire Wasted Age Encoder If There’s Something To See (Feat. Eric Vanlerberghe from I Prevail) Promise Me Learning To Survive

We Came As Romans are touring with I Prevail this fall. They also have a handful of headline dates on deck. All WCAR tour dates are here