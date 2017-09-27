TARJA TO RELEASE WINTER ALBUM FROM SPIRITS AND GHOSTS (SCORE FOR A DARK CHRISTMAS) ALBUM OUT 11/17 ON earMUSIC

INCLUDES BRAND NEW ORIGINAL SONG “TOGETHER”

This holiday season, you can expect the unexpected.

Tarja is bringing the festive season early with the release of her brand new Christmas album from Spirits and Ghosts (Score for a Dark Christmas) on November 17.

The album includes 11 Christmas classics and brings them to a never-before-seen level, uniquely blending Tarja’s classically-trained voice with darker gothic influences.

Utilizing the sound of a grand orchestra, the successful Finnish solo artist puts a sinister spin on traditional songs like “O Tannenbaum,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas“ and “Feliz Navidad,” reminding the listener of a dark movie score.

Besides covering classic carols, from Spirits and Ghosts also features a twelfth track, the brand new original song “Together.” This song is aligned with the dark sound of the album and embodies the theme of ghosts and mysticism throughout, in a brilliant, Tarja-styled manner.

“Producing a dark Christmas album in the middle of the summer is a very interesting process, especially if you are doing it by the turquoise Caribbean Sea,” Tarja said. “It’s significantly different from the snowy Christmas that I am used to in my home country Finland ? another proof that the darkness comes from deep within.

“On this album, I explored the other side of Christmas ? the Christmas of the lonely people and the missing ones, the Christmas for those that do not find joy in the blinking lights and the jingle bells.”

from Spirits and Ghosts (Score for a Dark Christmas) will be released on November 17 on earMUSIC as 1CD digipak, 1LP Gatefold (180g, black) and Digital. There will also be a wide variety of exclusive, limited fan items and bundles.

The album is produced by Tarja, the American Emmy Award-winning film score composer Jim Dooley, and British producer Tim Palmer, known for his work with Pearl Jam, U2, David Bowie, Lang Lang and The Cure among others, who also mixed the album at 62? Studio in Texas. The album was mastered at Sterling Sound in NYC.

This Christmas, gather your loved ones, dim the lights, put on some candles and play Tarja’s from Spirits and Ghosts (Score for a Dark Christmas) loud!

from Spirits and Ghosts Track Listing:

O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Together

We Three Kings

Deck The Halls

Pie Jesu

Amazing Grace

O Tannenbaum

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

God Rest Ye

Feliz Navidad

What Child Is This 12. We Wish You a Merry Christmas