PUPPY TO REISSUE REWORKED VOL II EP ON 9/29

North London three-piece PUPPY will reissue their reworked EP, Vol II, on CD and vinyl via Spinefarm Records on September 29. This new, six-track version has been remastered and expanded, with video track “Beast” now featured, and pressed onto “crystal clear” vinyl with extra artwork elements added.

Additionally, one in every 20 of the vinyl versions will contain a surprise treat from the band; these include polaroids, hand-written notes and drawings. Copies are available for purchase here.

Watch the video for “Beast” here.

Puppy have recently been in the studio working on their debut album with producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood, Killing Joke). Further details will be revealed in due course.

PUPPY ARE:

Billy Howard ? Drums

Jock Norton ? Guitar, Vocals

Will Michael ? Bass