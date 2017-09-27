PRIMITIVE MAN Shares NSFW Video For “Victim;” Caustic Full-Length To See Release Next Week Via Relapse

Denver nihilists PRIMITIVE MAN share the official video for “Victim” off the band’s impending second full-length album, Caustic.

Watch the Neil Barrett and Marcos Morales directed NSFW clip at THIS LOCATION.

Watch the previously released visualizer video for “Commerce” via YouTube HERE.

Caustic is set for release on October 6th on CD, 2xLP, cassette, and digital formats via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital orders are available via Relapse.com HEREand Bandcamp HERE.

Caustic marks PRIMITIVE MAN‘s second full-length offering of soul-crushing, blackened doom and noise-ridden claustrophobia. Recorded and produced at Flatline Audio by Dave Otero (Cobalt, Cephalic Carnage, Cattle Decapitation et al), Caustic is twelve songs and over seventy-five minutes of bloodcurdling howls, abysmal tones, and dense, unsettling feedback spewing forth a cesspool of utter misery. With lyrical themes ranging from political corruption, personal struggle, and the crumbling social climate facing the world today, Caustic serves as a cataclysmic soundtrack for a world gone awry.

In related news, PRIMITIVE MAN has announced a coheadlining North American tour this Fall with Bell Witch. The tour commences October 25th in Denver, Colorado and ends November 17th in Fort Worth, Texas. A full list of confirmed dates is available below.

PRIMITIVE MAN w/ BELL WITCH:

10/25/2017 Hi Dive – Denver, CO

10/26/2017 O’Leavers – Omaha, NE

10/27/2017 Cobra Lounge – Chicago, IL

10/28/2017 Rock Island Brewery – Rock Island, IL

10/29/2017 The New Dodge – Hamtramck, MI

10/30/2017 Ace Of Cups – Columbus, OH

11/01/2017 Coalition – Toronto, ON

11/02/2017 Bar Le Ritz – Montreal, QC

11/03/2017 Geno’s – Portland, ME

11/04/2017 Cop Frat – Oneonta, NY

11/05/2017 ONCE – Boston, MA

11/06/2017 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY

11/07/2017 Kung Fu Necktie – Philadelphia, PA

11/08/2017 The Meatlocker – Montclair, NJ

11/09/2017 Sidebar – Baltimore, MD

11/10/2017 Strange Matter – Richmond, VA

11/11/2017 Drunken Unicorn – Atlanta, GA

11/12/2017 Exit/In – Nashville, TN

11/13/2017 Whitewater – Little Rock, AR

11/14/2017 Growlers – Memphis, TN

11/15/2015 Santos – New Orleans, LA

11/16/2017 Lost Well – Austin, TX

11/17/2017 Ridgelea Lounge – Forth Worth, TX

PRIMITIVE MAN‘s music matches its name: a savage, sparse mix of death metal, blackened noise, and doom. The three-piece was formed in February of 2012 by Ethan Lee McCarthy and Jonathan Campos (all current and former members of Vermin Womb, Withered, Clinging To The Trees Of A Forest Fire, Death Of Self, and Reproacher).

In October of 2012, the band recorded their debut LP Scorn at Flatline Audio with Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Cobalt, Catheter, Clinging To The Trees Of A Forest Fire). Scorn was released as a collaboration between Throatruiner and Mordgrimm Records. The band followed up with a self-released three-song EP in February titled P/M. The unique metal hybridization of Scorn caught the attention of Relapse, who liked the record enough to sign the band and reissue the full-length in the summer 2013. Dubbed a, “totally malignant sounding record and one that will consume you whole if you’re not careful,” by Cvlt Nation and crowned the, “best worst thing that has ever happened to you,” in an 8/10 review from Metal Hammer, Scorn found PRIMITIVE MAN celebrating a slow-roasted apocalypse through seven suffocating hymns of hatred, disease, and sonic deviance. The record put the band on the proverbial map for many listeners, and enabled PRIMITIVE MAN to embark on a relentless touring schedule that would soon see the band playing live shows across the US, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia in the company of such acts as Hexis, Reproacher, Fister, Celeste, Opium Lord, and Mammoth Grinder. PRIMITIVE MAN also played Denver Black Sky in 2013 alongside Relapse brethren Dying Fetus, Exhumed, Skinless, Iron Reagan, Call Of The Void, and Weekend Nachos.

All of guitarist/vocalist Ethan McCarthy’s projects have been prolific, and PRIMITIVE MAN is no exception – the band released four splits between 2013 and 2015, and dropped another bombshell of nihility in 2015 with its Relapse EP Home Is Where The Hatred Is. The EP was well-received by publications including Metal Injection, MetalSucks, Revolver, and Exclaim!, the latter of which stated, “unapologetically bleak and permeated by loathing and hostility, Home Is Where The Hatred Is will either leave you wanting more or contemplating teetering off a ledge.”

Despite their primeval, bludgeoning approach, PRIMITIVE MAN wouldn’t exist without their savage awareness of modern humanity: simultaneously old and new, atavistic and groundbreaking, PRIMITIVE MAN stands to redefine current conceptions of hope, faith, and metal music. Years of writing on tour and the addition of drummer Joe Linden sparked a black flame in PRIMITIVE MANmolding the band’s second full-length offering, Caustic set for release this fall via Relapse Records.

PRIMITIVE MAN:

Ethan Lee McCarthy – guitars, vocals

Jonathan Campos – bass

Joe Linden – drums

