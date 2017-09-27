POWERFLO SET TO CAST THEIR SPELL AS MAIN SUPPORT FOR MEXICAN METALLERS BRUJERIA; NATIONWIDE TOUR KICKS OFF IN OCTOBER

WELL-RECEIVED, SELF-TITLED DEBUT OUT NOW; POWERFLO

FEATURES MEMBERS OF CYPRESS HILL, BIOHAZARD,

EX-FEAR FACTORY, DOWNSET, WORST|

(New York, NY) Hot off the heels of a highly-successful run of tour dates with P.O.D. (which wraps in a few days), explosive quintet Powerflo is now set to cast their spell on audiences nationwide as main support for Mexican metallers Brujeria. Of the upcoming tour dates, Powerflo?s Billy Graziadei commented, So on fire to bring the energy of Powerflo to the Brujeria tour! We?ve been friends and fans of them for years! This tour is gonna be the hottest one out there! Please see below for tour dates. Click here to check out a recent image of Powerflo with P.O.D.

Powerflo?s full-length self-titled debut is out now. It bowed at #15 on the Hard Rock chart, #17 on the Heatseekers chart and #54 on the Indie chart, respectively and has received rave reviews from the press. NYS Music declared, ?Powerflo is tight, has chemistry and contains killer hooks and a hard sound that grabs you by the collar and makes you listen. Keep an eye out for POWERFLO. It?s easily the best debut metal album of this year.? Powerflo has already been covered in other tastemaker media as well – Metal Injection, Loudwire, Blabbermouth, Brave Words, Metal Insider and more. Their song ?Resistance? is now a theme song of WWE NXT.

Melding hip-hop, metal, punk, and rock into a potent offering, Powerflo lives up to its name. The vision of Grammy-Award-nominated multiplatinum Cypress Hill rapper Sen Dog, downset guitarist Rogelio Roy Lozano, Biohazard vocalist and guitarist Billy Graziadei, ex-Fear Factory bassist Christian Olde Wolbers, and Worst drummer Fernando Schaefer, Powerflo draws on their powerhouse resume to collectively smash boundaries with POWERFLO. The album is produced by Billy Graziadei and Josh Lynch, mixed by Jay Baumgardner (Godsmack, Papa Roach, Helmet) and mastered by Maor Applebaum (Faith No More, Halford, Adrenaline Mob) at Maor Applebaum Mastering.

The origins of Powerflo can be traced back over more than two decades as the members of the band would collaborate on numerous occasions. In addition to both Cypress Hill and Biohazard appearing on the landmark platinum-selling Judgment Night Soundtrack, Sen Dog delivered a cameo on Biohazard?s STATE OF THE WORLD ADDRESS in 1993, while Christian both guested on Cypress Hills chart-topping 2000 double-album SKULLS & BONES, which Roy also guested on, and 2001s STONE RAIDERS in addition to performing with the group countless times. In 2015, longtime friend Roy played demos for Sen on a ride to the airport. The music immediately spoke to the rapper and thus Powerflo was born.

Powerflo tour dates in support of Brujeria.:

OCTOBER

20 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

21 Sacramento, CA Ace Of Spades

23 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

26 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

27 Denver, CO Gothic Theater

28 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

29 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

NOVEMBER

2 Baltimore, MD Soundstage

3 New York, NY Irving Plaza

4 Boston, MA Once Ballroom

5 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

8 Richmond, VA The Broadberry

9 Charlotte, VA The Underground

10 Nashville, TN Exit/In

11 St.Louis, MO Delmar Hall

12 Tulsa, OK Vanguard

14 Corpus Christi, TX Ayers Event Center

15 San Antonio, TX Rock Box

16 El Paso, TX Tricky Falls

17 Mesa, AZ Club Red

18 San Diego, CA House Of Blues

19 Los Angeles, CA Mayan Theater

