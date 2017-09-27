Watch Music Video for New Track “Love and War” via Metal Insider | Pre-Order Here

On Tour with The Convalescence this Fall, Beginning October 21

Five years ago, New Hampshire-based groove-thrash band DEATH RATTLE self-released their debut album, Man’s Ruin, which served as a striking introduction to the fist-in-face outfit that channeled the musical styles of their favorite bands into sharp-taloned songs that sunk deep. Back, refreshed and heavier than ever, DEATH RATTLE return with their sophomore full-length album, Volition, set for independent release on October 20, 2017. The album is available for pre-order now via Big Cartel – more pre-order options are coming soon!

Watch a brand new Emvison Productions-directed music video for DEATH RATTLE‘s politically-minded new single, “Love and War”, now via Metal Insider: http://www.metalinsider.net/video/video-premiere-death-rattle-are-more-than-fair-in-love-and-war

DEATH RATTLE perform thrash with a purpose – music that emphasizes groove and lethal riffage over speed and interchangeable guitar parts. It’s a sound bred from the attitude and angst of New England, a region that has faced economic and social strife and frustration time and again. Yet every time it lowers its head and pushes forward, obstacles be damned.

“Volition is the act of using free will to accomplish something,” says guitarist and main songwriter Ryan VanderWolk. “It’s taken a lot of work, but we’ve been able to overcome a lot of obstacles as a band, so the name has meaning that’s very relevant to our experience.”

With more time to work on and fine-tune the songs on their second album, DEATH RATTLEwere able to approach each cut from various musical directions to see what worked best. The band recorded the final tracks appearing on Volition at Brick Hithouse studio in Cape Cod, MA with engineer Sean Fitzpatrick over the course of several months.

Volition track listing:

Internal Determination

Love and War

Sentenced to Hell

Snake in the Grass

Adrenalize

Sociopath

Order Within Chaos

Unfinished Business

Doomsday

From Blood to Black

In addition to featuring stronger, more original songs, Volition features a high-energy performance that effectively captures the frenzied excitement of the band’s high-impact concerts. “We live for playing live and that’s one thing that we spent a lot of time working at as a band,” says VanderWolk. “We love bands that bring their albums to the stage and come alive. We’ve always tried to do that and now we finally have an album that’s worthy of our live show.”

DEATH RATTLE will support the release of Volition on their upcoming tour supporting The Convalescence, Wings Denied and Shaping The Legacy. DEATH RATTLE will appear on dates running from October 21 in Placerville, CA through November 18 in Englewood, OH. See below for a full list of tour dates featuring DEATH RATTLE.

DEATH RATTLE Supporting The Convalescence, Wings Denied and Shaping The Legacy:

Oct. 21 – Placerville, CA @ PJ’s Roadhouse

Oct. 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Five Star Bar

Oct. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Joe’s Grotto

Oct. 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Blu Phoenix Venue

Oct. 26 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

Oct. 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Jack’s Patio Bar

Oct. 28 – Del Rio, TX @ The Brown Plaza

Oct. 29 – Arlington, TX @ Diamond Jim’s

Oct. 30 – Houston, TX @ White Swan Live

Oct. 31 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

Nov. 1 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbit’s

Nov. 2 – Panama City, FL @ The Dungeon Tavern

Nov. 3 – Tampa, FL @ The Brass Mug

Nov. 4 – Winter Park, FL @ The Haven

Nov. 5 – Greenacres, FL @ Piper’s Sports Bar

Nov. 6 – Raleigh, NC @ The Maywood

Nov. 8 – Trenton, NJ @ Championship Bar

Nov. 9 – Attleboro, MA @ Patterson’s Creations

Nov. 10 – Manchester, NH @ Bungalow Bar

Nov. 11 – Albany, NY @ The Low Beat

Nov. 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

Nov. 13 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Nov. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose

Nov. 15 – New Haven, IN @ Carl’s Tavern

Nov. 16 – Warren, MI @ The Ritz

Nov. 17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Papa Pete’s

Nov. 18 – Englewood, OH @ The Courtyard

DEATH RATTLE are out to reacquaint themselves with their old fans and earn a whole lot of new ones with their combination of ferocity, catchiness and determination. Stay tuned for more music videos, tracks and other content releasing in advance of Volition‘s debut.

DEATH RATTLE is:

Trey Holton – vocals

Ryan VanderWolk – lead guitar

Jimmy Cossette – rhythm guitar

Kevin Adams – bass

Chris Morin – drums

DEATH RATTLE online:

www.deathrattlemetal.com

www.facebook.com/deathrattleband

www.deathrattle.bandcamp.com

Twitter: @Deathrattle1

Instagram: @Deathrattle1