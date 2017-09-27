Metal Legends ANNIHILATOR Reveal “For The Demented” Album Pre-Orders + New Album Trailer



16th Studio Album, For The Demented, out November 3, 2017

Watch the Official Trailer Here

Album Pre-Orders Available Now Here

Last week, ANNIHILATOR announced the release of their 16th studio album, For The Demented, hitting stores on November 3, 2017 via Neverland Music/Silver Lining Music. The album is certainly their most complete and definitive statement yet. The album will be available in a Limited Edition Digipack with Lenticular cover, a jewel-case CD, a 12″ 180gms coloured vinyl in gatefold and digital download. Pre-orders are now live via http://hyperurl.co/ForTheDemented.

Make sure to also check out a brand new album trailer here, in addition to the full music video for the first single, “Twisted Lobotomy”, here.

ANNIHILATOR mastermind Jeff Waters felt that with For The Demented, it was time to analyze what fans had been telling him over the years. “It was time to sit down and figure out “why” ANNIHILATOR‘s early “thrash-meets-melodic” caught the ears of so many and to try to sweep the “fan” part of my writing/playing/singing out the door and welcome back the mostly-original Waters writing that was to be the first four ANNIHILATOR albums.”

Waters adds, “Bottom line, For The Demented captures some feel from ANNIHILATOR‘s 1985-87 demos mixed with the first four ANNIHILATOR records. Back to the thrash-meets-melody but with some pure Waters guitar riffing, up-graded lead guitar shredding and vocals back to the demo-days meets the King of The Kill record. Lyrically, I placed a theme on the record: the human mind and all of its glory, complexity, diversity, weaknesses and insanity! Pretty much the craziness of the music is matched by the lyrics… I think metal fans are going to hear much of what they have been waiting for from ANNIHILATOR.”

Since 1989, Canada’s ANNIHILATOR have not stopped putting out records and touring the world. Despite the ever-changing climate of the metal world (and releasing a series of “different” metal records with various lineups along the way), Jeff Waters and company have consistently delivered strong albums since the band’s debut Alice In Hell. Then there was 1990’s best-selling Never, Neverland, 1995’s King of The Kill, Schizo Deluxe in 2005 and many other critically-acclaimed releases up until 2015’s Suicide Society. The ‘under-the-radar’ influence of this band, and writer/guitarist/vocalist Jeff Waters, has been felt throughout the entire realm of the metal world by a ton of well-known musicians and bands; that influence even stretching into the hard rock and instrumentalist genre.

For The Demented track listing:

Twisted Lobotomy One to Kill For the Demented Pieces of You The Demon You Know Phantom Asylum Altering the Alter The Way Dark Not All There

ANNIHILATOR European Tour Dates w/ Testament:

12.11.2017 BEL Antwerp Trix *

13.11.2017 GER Hannover Musikzentrum **

14.11.2017 GER Berlin Astra *

15.11.2017 POL Warsaw Progresja *

16.11.2017 SVK Kosice Colloseum *

17.11.2017 POL Wroclaw A2 *

18.11.2017 HUN Budapest Barba Negra *

19.11.2017 CZE Brno Sono Centrum *

20.11.2017 AUT Vienna Arena *

22.11.2017 GER Wiesbaden Schlachthof *

23.11.2017 GER München Backstage *

24.11.2017 GER Saarbrücken Garage *

25.11.2017 GER Stuttgart LKA/Longhorn *

26.11.2017 SLO Ljubljana Kino Siska *

27.11.2017 GER Nürnberg Löwensaal *

28.11.2017 SWI Pratteln Z7 *

30.11.2017 ITA Bologna Estragon *

01.12.2017 ITA Milano Live Club *

02.12.2017 SWI Fribourg Fri-Son *

03.12.2017 FRA Toulouse Bikini *

04.12.2017 ESP Madrid Riviera *

06.12.2017 FRA Lyon Transbordeur *

07.12.2017 FRA Nantes Stereolux *

08.12.2017 FRA Paris Bataclan *

09.12.2017 GER Oberhausen Ruhrpott Metal Meeting *

10.12.2017 NED Haarlem Patronaat *

* w/ Testament & Death Angel

** w/ Death Angel

ANNIHILATOR is:

Jeff Waters (vox, guitar)

Fabio Alessandrini (drums)

Rich Hinks (bass)

Aaron Homma (guitar)

