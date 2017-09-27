MAKEOUT RELEASE “RIDE IT OUT” VIDEO — WATCH DEBUT ALBUM THE GOOD LIFE OUT 9/29

Rhode Island’s MAKEOUT are riding high and gearing up for the release of their debut album The Good Life. The band has just dropped the new video for “Ride It Out.”

Watch the clip, which mixes performance and plot footage, here.

The Good Life is available for pre-order here and arrives in stores and at all DSPs on September 29 through Rise Records. The album is rife with upbeat and unforgettable anthems with stadium-sized hooks.

For The Good Life, MAKEOUT worked with multi-platinum producer and songwriter John Feldmann (Blink-182, 5 Seconds of Summer, Beartooth). They also wrote and recorded with 5 Seconds of Summer’s Ashton Irwin and Calum Hood, as well as legendary skinsman Travis Barker.

MAKEOUT tour plans will be announced in due time.

MAKEOUT are Sam Boxold [vocals, guitar], Tyler Young [guitar], Alex Lofton [bass], and Scott Eckel [drums].

ICYMI:

MAKEOUT teamed up with Alternative Press to premiere the video for “Secrets.” Watch it here.

The band also previously released the insanely catchy debut single “Crazy.”

The Good Life Track Listing:

“Childish” “Crazy” “Lisa” “Ride It Out” “Open Minded” “You Can’t Blame Me” “Clockwork” “Till We’re Gone” “Salt Lake City” “Secrets” “Where’s My Charger” “Blast Off”