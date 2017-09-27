KING PARROT: Ugly Produce Full-Length From Unhinged Australian Grind Unit Out NOW And Streaming; Band To Begin US Tour w/Superjoint!

Stream KING PARROT’s Ugly Produce HERE.

Unhinged Australian grind unit KING PARROT today drop the maniacal wares of their Ugly Produce full-length upon the masses. Out now in North America via Housecore Records, in Europe via Agonia Records, and in Australia via EVP Recordings, Ugly Produce was captured at the infamous Goatsound Studios in Melbourne, Australia and produced by Blood Duster’s Jason Fuller. Fittingly crowned, “…deranged and exceptionally catchy…,” in an 8/10 review by Decibel Magazine, Ugly Produce is no walk in the park on a sunny Sunday afternoon. It’s is a twisted, cantankerous ride through an outback graveyard, high on PCP, wreaking of animal feculence and it slays!

Hear Ugly Produce in full alongside an interview with KING PARROT frontman Matt “Youngy” Young as well as the band’s sidesplitting video clips for “Piss Wreck” and “Ten Pounds Of Shit In A Five Pound Bag” courtesy of Decibel Magazine RIGHT HERE.

Stream the record via Spotify HERE.

Ugly Produce is out now on CD, digital, and vinyl formats. Nab yours today at the official KING PARROT website HERE.

In conjunction with the release of Ugly Produce, KING PARROT will return to the US supporting Housecore labelmates Superjoint along with DevilDriver this weekend! Additional support will be provided by Cane Hill and Child Bite (also on Housecore Records). The tour will run from September 23rd to October 20th. See confirmed dates below.

KING PARROT w/ Superjoint, DevilDriver, Cane Hill, Child Bite:

9/23/2017 Come & Take It Live – Austin, TX [tickets]

9/24/2017 Tricky Falls – El Paso, TX [tickets]

9/25/2017 Rialto Theater – Tucson, AZ [tickets]

9/27/2017 The Whisky – Los Angeles, CA [tickets]

9/28/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]

9/29/2017 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA [tickets]

9/30/2017 Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA [tickets]

10/01/2017 Observatory – Santa Ana, CA [tickets]

10/02/2017 Beauty Bar – Las Vegas, NV [tickets] w/ Lich King, Child Bite, Hidden Intent

10/03/2017 Top Deck – Farmington, NM [tickets]

10/04/2017 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO [tickets]

10/06/2017 Q & Z Expo Center – Ringle, WI [tickets]

10/07/2017 Diesel – Chesterfield, MI [tickets]

10/08/2017 Vogue – Indianapolis, IN [tickets]

10/09/2017 The Forge – Joliet, IL [tickets]

10/11/2017 Gramercy Theater – New York, NY [tickets]

10/12/2017 Agora Theater – Cleveland, OH [tickets]

10/13/2017 Reverb – Reading, PA [tickets]

10/14/2017 Rock ‘N’ Shock @ Palladium – Worcester, MA [tickets]

10/15/2017 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ [tickets]

10/17/2017 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA [tickets]

10/18/2017 Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL [tickets]

10/19/2017 State Theater – St. Petersburg, FL [tickets]

10/20/2017 Plaza Live! – Orlando, FL [tickets]

Ugly Produce fuses the raw fury of KING PARROT‘s critically-lauded debut album Bite Your Head Off and mashes it with the twisted sophistication of their ARIA-nominated follow-up Dead Set. A repugnant harvest of gnarled and nasty grind, death metal, thrash, and punk rock, the band’s unique, over-the-top sound is ever prevalent and honed further on Ugly Produce while remaining true to the fundamental ideals the band started with: angst, aggression, absurdity, and antics.

“Smashing blazing hardcore into furious thrash metal with the impact of a high-speed collision, Ugly Produce is a visceral ball of fury wrapped in sarcasm and grime that’s both terrifying and hilarious at the same time.” — Rolling Stone Australia

“You haven’t lived a full and robust life until you’ve paid witness to the unhinged energy its members convey, the between-song banter which oozes cutting, Down Under humor and bassist Wayne ‘Slatts Slattz’ Slattery’s shit-eating grin and his making ‘come hithe’r eyes at his instrument like he’s trying to seduce it into some back alley rumpy-pumpy…” – Metal Injection

“Ugly Produce is one of those works of music that gives off a physical feeling. In the case of KING PARROT, that feeling is a layer of clammy, salty, dirty sweat that gets one’s skin to stick together. That description might not sell a lot of things in life, but it sure as hell sells the work of KING PARROT, for their third LP is an utter blast of ridiculous. Taking elements of death, grind, thrash, and punk, there is no taking it easy when listening to each of the ten tracks that the band lays out.” — New Noise Magazine

“The album has attitude, and it’s an attitude that doesn’t feel forced or contrived. Every one of Matt Young’s screamed lyrics feels sincere which certainly adds to the sense of legitimacy. Established fans will certainly lap this album up; it has everything you’d want from a KING PARROT release. On the flip side, people who have struggled to see what the fuss is about to date will find this album to be a more focused and compelling listen than anything the band has released previously.” — Amnplify

“This album is packed with ten tracks geared to terrorize. Each song bristles with intensity and an undercurrent of insanity. The total package reeks of the pungent stench of sweat soaked hardcore music.” — Metal Wani

“KING PARROT are here to show that extreme metal can be completely punishing while still retaining a sense of humor. Ugly Produce is nothing less than stellar.” — Skulls ‘N’ Bones

“…super pissed off music for a super pissed off world and should see KING PARROT go from a cult band to something even bigger…until then revel in the grind madness of Ugly Produce. — Echoes And Dust

For KING PARROT coverage

http://www.kingparrot.net

http://www.facebook.com/kingparrotband

http://www.facebook.com/housecorerecords

http://www.thehousecorerecords.com

http://www.thehousecorestore.com