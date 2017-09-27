GOD RETURNS WITH GOD II

GOD RETURNS WITH GOD II

GOD – Multi-Layered Progressive-Metal GOD ll the 2nd full length album

Note from editor:

There is no intended Blasphemy here, this is in respect to individual musical interpretation.

The release of this multi layered progressive metal album comes with the first song, “I Am” being released Oct 9, 2017, then one song each week with the last song called “Forgiveness” being released on December 25, 2017. Each week until Christmas, you will experience the manifesting aggressive melodic conviction of individual spiritual interpretation of this instrumental metal masterpiece.

This album could itself be a bit controversial just by the name of the album, as everyone has a different outlook, spiritually. Today with the world being so crazy and scary with hurricanes, earthquakes and talks of war, being spiritual can’t hurt a bit! And it’s easy to judge as we are all misunderstood.

Was this music was composed by one person, two people or 10 people, we may never know as they remain anonymous. I never really thought of metal being spiritual to me but after listening to this composition, I realized that this particular genre of metal music did indeed touch me spiritually.

I found myself identifying the name of each song and imagining what moods may have actually been while listening to the music. As each word has a meaning, but has a different meaning for all of us. If that makes any sense. I imagine different scenarios for each title. It played out pretty serious in my head. As I get older I have acquired a taste in different music other than just metal. I like 70’s music now, did not care for it in the least being a child in the seventies. My taste in music has changed completely and find myself listening to music I would have never listened to ever in my life. And I like it! This is my interpretation of what I hear.

“The reason for remaining anonymous is to be humble and realize whose name

this project is named after. In reverence and respect to who and what GOD

is to me. As an individual who felt, lead to create this it has been a

spiritual battle to humble myself and realize that the music is not really

mine at all. It was there before I existed.”

Godel rigna

Chronicles 5:13

13 The trumpeters and musicians joined in unison to give praise and thanks to the LORD. Accompanied by trumpets, cymbals and other instruments, the singers raised their voices in praise to the LORD and sang: “He is good, his love endures forever.”

GOD II – Jesus Christ – The Origin, The Life, Death & Resurrection Of Jesus Christ.

“I am” begins memorizing the audience with the introduction of a gentle harmony of the guitar quickly changing course with a brutal guitar riff and the penetrating rhythm of the double bass drums, establishing authority. Obey follows by intensifying the continuous rhythms of the guitar. Worship enters with the pounding of the bass guitar and the whining sound of the guitars. Temptation lures you in with the angelic sounds of short guitar riffs. Transfiguration comes in with commanding sound of both the drums and bass guitar. Holy gives a sense of comfort with the soft harmony of the guitar still emphasizing the power of the drums. Prayer a melody of harmonics, carrying you into Trust amplifying the distortion of the guitars. Forsaken becomes brutal with the pounding of the drums and sorrow of the the guitar. Crucified pleads with the melodic harmony of the guitar. Death comes with the heavy pumping of the bass and screeching fear of the guitar riffs. Finally, Forgiveness ends with the harmonic sounds of the guitar leaving your skin with frisson.

references:

http://www.biblestudiestools.com/2-chronicles/5=13.html

http://www.urbandictionary.com